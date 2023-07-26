Embracing change: Rethinking Ghana's approach to LGBTQI rights

Opinions of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Columnist: Isaac Ofori

The ongoing debate surrounding the acceptance of the LGBTQI community within the broader society is a challenge that Ghana continues to face. As the nation's Parliament strives to outlaw LGBTQI activities, it becomes evident that their continued presence in society is not only a risk to their own safety but also a catalyst for animosity and exclusion. It is crucial that we question the necessity of legislation aimed at criminalizing a group of individuals who pose no discernible threat to the general public.



The prevailing argument is that we must safeguard our family values from degradation by upholding proper human sexual rights. While the proposed bill appears to be an attempt to cleanse society of perceived moral decay, it is essential to question whether the targeted group merits such severe legislation based on their actions and non-actions. Ironically, when viewed in a wider context, society is already grappling with moral issues far more significant than those associated with LGBTQI activities.



The rapidity with which the legislation was drafted and presented to Parliament raises serious concerns about attempts to discriminate without making any effort to understand the needs of the LGBTQI community.



It prompts us to consider the possibility of more compassionate regulation as opposed to outright criminalization. Does the LGBTQI community have needs that should be acknowledged? Should their acceptance or exclusion be contingent upon these needs? What does the nation stand to gain by discriminating against this vulnerable group?



I have consistently argued, and I reiterate, that the LGBTQI phenomenon is a part of human evolution and a global trend that should not be perceived as a threat to Ghana. If we are unable to foster a society that recognizes and caters for the needs of minorities, then we are not a society prepared to embrace dynamism and adapt to change. Parliament's efforts to isolate the LGBTQI community and incite animosity towards them highlight the extent to which Ghana is falling behind on key developmental indicators.



Our society should not be anchored on moral laws dictating how individuals should live their lives, but rather on a constitution and other international human rights instruments that guarantee the fundamental rights of every individual.