Opinions of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Columnist: Theodore Dzeble

Elegant revelations

Former president, Jerry John Rawlings

“I was particularly thrilled and somehow shocked too by the humanity in me, how the then President could seek without reservation, and in broad daylight too, to first of all squeeze, then pluck and attempt to detach from its owner, natural endowment of testicles and delicate balls, which had by no means completed their assignment on earth, for they still possessed so much agility in their function in the near future!”



When a serpent glides out of the waters of the deep with a reflective tale about the demise of grandpa whale in the ocean depths and you doubt it, you have just one option left. Travel down the ocean depths yourself and discover the truth with thy own naked eyes. Otherwise, be content with the serpentine disclosures, no matter the solemn heights of incredibility.



So Sir Ahwoi, coming out of the deep waters has been churning out some contagious disclosures of late, varying his narrative in all manner of content and style, very profuse in his declarations of political nihilism in the NDC, shedding the flashlight on political feuds, rivalries and poisonous relationships among key political actors in the Jerry John Rawlings era, all the way down to the famous “Swedru declaration” that caused no small commotion among the heavyweights of the party, but consolidated the power and authority of President Rawlings in the NDC for many years to come.



This is no laughing matter, in case you are overwhelmed by the titillations of the narration to want to break into a reverie of laughter. Inclinations of this nature are the original characteristic of very jealous wives or girlfriends, whose lack of self-control often result in such unwarranted detachments of testicles and balls, in cruel savagery.



But dear me, to think that JJ, Junior Jesus, whose hands I longed to shake for many years, and succeeded in shaking a couple of years ago at his ridge residence by some astronomical occurrence, vouchsafed to apply those same muscular hands to such employment of rage, which action left poor Zedeng unconscious, if the narrator should be believed, is disturbing.



But JJ is not all about balls pulling and testicle plucking, according to the Professor. He also persecuted his handpicked heir, the good old Professor Mills perhaps to his grave, for there is no evidence as to when the name calling stopped or whether it ever stopped! Like Zedeng, the public humiliation of President Mills by his own political godfather was unprecedented. No one could stop it entirely, for it was a price this country had to pay to preserve its fledgeling democracy.



Professor Mills endured the harangue throughout his presidency and never fought back in spite of the numerous opportunities he had to do so. It is to his memory, his gentle soul, his peacefulness, his love and his selflessness that we owe the consolidation of our democracy.





