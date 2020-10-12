Opinions of Monday, 12 October 2020

Columnist: Isaac Asare Poku

Election year

Every election period comes with several phenomenal changes, irrespective of the government in power

I don't know how dramatic the election year in your country unfolds. However, mine is one that is very interesting and amusing. I am a Ghanaian who have had the privilege to taste and observe a number of election years in my country. I have noticed that this crucial period comes with a whole lot of phenomenal changes, irrespective of the government in power.



During this time, workers receive their salaries and remuneration packages on time, many deplorable roads are fixed, the pass rate for national exams skyrockets, electricity power supply is rarely interrupted, water taps flow unceasingly, a huge chunk of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) debt is settled, numerous projects are commissioned, and many more. Even though a slice of the aforementioned hitherto campaign promises are realized in the preceding years, it is largely executed in the election year.



Since this drastic shift is evident to all, many have strived to question politicians about this setback. Almost all the time, political parties in opposition decry that the government in power does that to deceitfully buy votes from the uninformed citizen. Ironically, they did the same when they governed.

Meanwhile, the government in power is also always able to conjure up an excuse to buttress their ploy of delaying some developmental initiatives for the election year.



But why is it that things hark back to normal right after election? Truth be told! It is obvious that the government does a whole lot in the election year just to win more votes. As a politician once said, "Ghanaians have short memories;" therefore, the reason why they embellish their latter picture. Herein I wonder whether these politicians would always succeed with this dubious tactic. Certainly not! I believe one day my countrymen would not be taken for granted anymore.



Yes! From the media conversations, it is palpable that this tricky style has become very annoying to the masses. Many people keep asking, "What if there were no elections?" Well, let's thank God for elections which keep politicians in check. In this vein, most people may not have the moral right to reprimand these politicians. This is because some of us are not too different from them. Like the politician, we too have been entrusted with dominion to serve faithfully (Gen. 1:26). Unfortunately, some of us have blindly occupied ourselves with mismanaging it, forgetting that we have an upcoming election to be rewarded accordingly.



Unlike the politician whose election year is fixed, that of the human race is unpredictable. Behold, there is a day which is unknown to all except the Father (Matt. 24:36), when we will all give an account for the things we did in our body, whether good or bad (2 Cor. 5:10). Since this day is undeterminable, we may not have the luxury of time like the Ghanaian politician to live anyhow with the intention of postponing right living to the terminal part. Apart from that, it can be said that each person has his own unique election time. This is when one ceases to breathe and departs from his earthly tent.



Moreover, this exclusive election is contested only once with no chance to come back to rectify any mistakes (Heb. 9:27). Because of the uncertainty and the one-time nature of this dreadful day, we ought not to act like the politician who knows his election time and has more than one attempt to vie for a seat. In essence, every day, minute or even a second can be my/your election year. Hence, we are to work out our campaign promises each day with fear and trembling (Phil. 2:12). Just so, when our unforeseen election is announced we would be prepared to render a good account and be voted into the office of eternal glory.



If you wish to campaign and act prudently to win votes according to this revelation, you must believe in Christ (Mark 16:16), repent (change your mind) and consider Christ as Lord of your life (Acts 2:38), confess Christ as Lord (Romans 10:10), be baptized (Acts 22:16), be added to his church (Acts 2:47), and walk-in newness of life (Romans 6:3,4).



Enjoy the Grace of God!



Amen!

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.