Election 2024 and Acheampong's firing squad -Triggering sycophancy

Fellow Ghanaians, the recent politically genocidal comments the Member of Parliament for Abetifi made could be likened to the man who went to the house of his in-laws and decided to carry a trunk of a tree they brought to carve the traditional mortar for pounding of fufu.



It is one of the famous moonlight folklore of the Dagomba people in the Northern Region that is often told for amusement at night.



That a certain would-be son-in-law went to his wife-to-be's house and demanded to carry this heavy tree trunk a Tractor just brought from the farm in order to impress his would-be wife and her family. After the trunk was put on his head however, he pleaded that people should assist turn his legs towards the entrance of the house so that he could carry the mortar inside. Haha. That was admission of defeat in the most polite and graceful way.



The mortar was just too big and heavy for physical human transportation.



Has the New Patriotic Party, NPP, admitted defeat already with the comments by Bryan Acheampong?



For me, the execution of Ignasius Kutu Acheampong who was the Chairman of the National Redemption Council, NRC, in 1979 by the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council led by JJ Rawlings, may be what about to repeat itself with the now dishonorable member of parliament for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan

Acheampong’s of the New Patriotic Party.



The MP who doubles as an Agric Minister at a 'rally' in Kwahu disclosed and exposed another grand electoral heist plot by the governing New Patriotic Party in order to twist the arm of democracy, justice, and truth, in the upcoming 2024 general election by not handing over power to the NDC when the latter shall win.



But his comments as a 'double honorable' didn't come as a surprise to many clean-minded Ghanaians. Rather, they were an exposé of the caliber of people at the helm of our affairs in this country in virtually every institution.



The incessant and daily display of unprofessionalism by majority of civil and public workers including security agencies, is a demonstration of how porous our public institutions have become due to staffing of people like Bryan Acheampong who are occupying offices they must not have ordinarily go near to in saner countries.



That's why someone like him can have the temerity to still contemplate of being in power by crook. He and his kind do not care about any citizen. They see leadership of our country as nothing but a political con game. He and his kind do not have sense of responsibility. Politics is about food and doing just

anything possible to stay in power and to protect oneself from prosecution for mismanagement of public funds.



That is why with this naked 'wahala' stemmed from gross economic mismanagement by the governing New Patriotic Party, some callous individuals still can have the nerves to hold on to political power. By hook or crook.



So, despite the avalanche of economic mess and abyss; so despite our national humiliation and shame due to colossal leadership calamity and failure; so despite the unspeakably massive corruption, the nauseating misgovernance, the classic misappropriation and misapplication of public funds over the last

six years, some members of the New Patriotic Party are still of the optical illusion and hallucination of staying in power?



Oh my God! My chemistry! My heart bleeds for Ghana.



What do these economic scarecrow party boys take Ghanaians for? Zombies?

Clearly, with all honesty, someone like Bryan Acheampong must not have any business being a minister or member of parliament. And the approval of someone like him by our parliament to serve as a minister defines and exposes the caliber of lawmakers we have in that August House of this country.



Obviously, majority of these parliamentarians who approved him are not any better than him. But his comments must serve as a wake up call to unsuspecting Ghanaians what the NPP can do to protect themselves from prosecution about the financial mess and loss they have caused this nation. It therefore behooves every Ghanaian, sick or dying, to rise up to the challenge of this political monsters.



Indeed, such marijuana-induced comments were eloquent testimony to what President Akufo Addo and the NPP stand for. It's reminiscent of what Ghana went through in the hands of their political ancestors.



Apparently, the modus operandi of the United Gold Coast Conversion (UGCC) United Party, UP, and the Progressive Party, is still alive and kicking in its 21st century variant the current calamity, the NPP.



When I read that our incoming President Mahama (In Sha Allah) called for Christ-like politics in response to the dim-witted comments by the MP, I threw a punch in the air and screamed in Twi: Ajeii!!! Morality does not exist for the NPP. Hence, the Malcolm Xian theory of speaking the language of the enemy is what this group of people need. Malcolm X alluded that you can’t fight an enemy who is wielding machetes with your bare hands.



You need to fight with the weapons the enemy is fighting with. While I am not an advocate of immorality and valueness and do not urge our nation’s political

Messiah to wrestle power from the NPP bereft of morality, I believe he must not propose morality to them. That is never part of the NPP’s political DNA.



In fact, 2024 election is going to be the genuine and real Mahama's first Coup d'état. And the 'blood' of our democracy manipulators 'shall flow'. We shall never allow ourselves to be tortured by mere office seekers anymore.



Be that as it may, the good news is that there would always be an Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to let the will of the Ghanaian people prevail; there would always be a J.J Rawlings to ensure the 'house of Ghana is cleaned', there would always be an Atta Mills to rescue his brothers and sisters from all-die-be-dyers; and indeed, there would always be a president Mahama to rescue Ghana from any group of mindless economic batterers and bomb-throwers, political drug-barons, social turncoats, and financial vultures of our dear nation.



Today, Bryan Acheampong agrees that the economic management team touted about turns out to be unmitigated disaster completely bereft of any clue and wherewithal to run a government. And that the so-called 'men' of the NPP have turned out to be merchants of true lies, 'violence', vandalism, 'foolishness', and only mere food-is-ready party apparatchiks.