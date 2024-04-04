Election 2024: When hypocrisy and double standard meet facts and reality

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Recently, Mr Alan Kyerematen's call for Christians to vote for a Christian and Christ-like leader when speaking to Christians at the Pentecost Easter Convention at Dr Wyaat Assembly, sparked discomfort among some of the Alhaji Bawumia's supporters, revealing a glaring double standard on their part.



What is good for the goose is said to be good for the gander. During the NPP presidential primary, Alhaji Bawumia, who contested against Christian aspirants, openly appealed to Muslim delegates to vote for him because he was one of them.



In actual fact, he openly and consistently did that whenever he met with Muslim delegates. However, when Mr. Kyerematen urged Christians to vote for one of their own who embodies Christian values, Alhaji Bawumia's camp reacted with indignation and accusations of bias.



This hypocrisy highlights an inconsistency in approach. If it's acceptable for a Muslim candidate to appeal to Muslims based on religious identity, why is the outrage when a Christian candidate makes a similar appeal to Christians?



When you live in a glass house, you don't begin a fight by pelting stones. Unfortunately, Alhaji Bawumia was the one who started the religious or identity politics during and after the NPP presidential primary. Can you imagine what he would have done if the numbers favour him?



Interestingly, the president even joined the religious identity bandwagon by saying that the next First Lady would come from the Zongo. Did the noisemakers see anything wrong with that?



But, you see, the bitter reality is that Alhaji Bawumia is simply wasting his time and resources. Apart from the fact that he has shown gross incompetence relative to the management of the economy as the head of the Economic Management Team, the Christians in Ghana will not vote for him. They will vote for one of their own to occupy the highest office of the land.



In countries where Muslims, Christians, Judaizers, and Hindus constitute the majority, it's common for one of them to be elected as president, reflecting the natural inclination of dominant communities to see one of their own in leadership roles. Is there anything wrong with that? The answer is a big NO!



Shalom shalom!