Election 2024: The spirit of deception both Christians and Muslims must know and beware of

Opinions of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Proverbs 26:24–25: Enemies disguise themselves with their lips, but in their hearts they harbour deceit. Though their speech is charming, do not believe them, for seven abominations fill their hearts.



A chameleon only changes its colour to match the earth but never changes its skin—an African proverb



Alhaji Bawumia's recent actions have raised eyebrows, and rightfully so. His decision to attend a Christian church service at Maker's House on Resurrection Sunday and refer to attendees as "my fellow believers" is indeed perplexing, given that Muslims do not adhere to the fundamental Christian belief in the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This inconsistency raises questions about Alhaji Bawumia's sincerity and integrity as a leader.



By using the phrase "My fellow believers," when he doesn’t believe what the

Christians believe that, relative to the two most important doctrines in the Christian faith, Alhaji Bawumia appears to be attempting to deceitfully align himself with Christian voters despite not sharing their core beliefs. This dangerous, opportunistic behaviour undermines the trust and respect that voters expect from their leaders.



Furthermore, his sudden omission of the Islamic title "Alhaji" from his official posters adds to the perception of calculated deception. What a chameleonic leader!



Leaders like Alhaji Bawumia, who resort to such manipulative tactics for political gain, demonstrate a dangerous lack of principles and integrity. Bawumia's actions not only betray the trust of his constituents but also threaten the fabric of a nation built on principles of honesty and transparency.



In a time when strong, principled leadership is crucial, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's hypocrisy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by leaders who prioritize personal gain over the well-being of their nation.



Beware, those in the Body of Christ who have commercialized His pulpits! Cease

from such conduct for it is an affront to the sanctity of the Christian faith.



Be warned, ye men and women of faith! The conman has taken his calculated

deception to the congregation of believers, where he virtually buys pulpits with fat envelopes to deceive, misquote scripture, and blaspheme against his faith to win Christian votes.



Be reminded that Jesus Christ paid dearly to establish His Church, so don't

desecrate His pulpits for monetary gains.



No wonder people now call him Timothy Zachariah 4:1.