Election 2024: A sneak peek into the New Patriotic Party's candidature

Opinions of Friday, 17 February 2023

Columnist: Emmanuel Oti

Though over twenty months more for Ghanaians to go to the polls to elect representatives of various constituencies into the parliament house and also the leader of the country as President, Ghanaians are faced with lots of development in relation to the presidential candidatures for the two big political parties thus the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Lots of names have pulled out their heads to run on the presidential tickets for both parties. Some are known and have been long expected and many see it as nothing new or shocking while some have pulled the shock plugs in the minds of Ghanaians and even various political parties with their intentions.



We take a sneak peek into the big wigs heading up the race in the bid to become presidential candidates come 2024 on the ticket and interest of the New Patriotic Party.



In the ruling New Patriotic Party, the names of former Trades and Industries Minister, Alan Kodwo Kyeremanten appearing in the race for presidential candidature does not much come as a surprise and this is due to his past involvement in the run for presidential candidature against the current President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2007,2011 and 2015.



Popularly known as “Alan Cash” in the political arena, he comes as one known for his intentions and drives for presidency and leader of the NPP. Alan Kyeremanten resigned as Minister in Charge of Ghana’s trade and industries on January 5 2023 to begin and concentrate on his presidential candidature journey.



Following the resignation of Alan Kyeremanten comes another resignation from the Minister responsible for Agriculture in Ghana, Dr. Afriyie Akoto who also is rumored to have left his post to contest the presidential candidature on the NPP ticket. Dr. Akoto’s name comes up bearing a little surprise in the minds of Ghanaians outside the NPP fraternity but within the circles of the party, it was a creeping headline until his resignation. This might be his first time contesting but lots of Ghanaians have tipped him to give the race a very fierce face.



The fight and idea of breaking the eight as the NPP has been chanting come as a horse being ridden by the current Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. Though he has not publicly come out to declare his intentions, one needs not to be told as he has enjoyed the seat of a vice president for six years and is just an inch far from the main presidential seat.



He comes with a bit of experience in the political arena having resigned from the post of deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana to be the running mate of President Akufo –Addo from 2008 and currently the vice President.



Coming up as somewhat a surprise is the announcement of a maverick businessman and current member of Parliament for the people of Assin Central in the central region of Ghana, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong.



Springing up ahead in terms of campaign, billboards and posters of him have been spotted at vantage points in the capital and across the regions of Ghana. Over the years, he has been an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo government and many are of the belief that, that has inspired his intention to run for the candidature in order to become the president of Ghana.



Though officially the New Patriotic Party has not opened its nominations, lots of names are expected to spring up but the above names are the ones seen to be holding the belts at different and tight edges.