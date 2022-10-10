Edith Gyekye writes on World Mental Health Day

Opinions of Monday, 10 October 2022

Columnist: Edith Gyekye

I understand what a mental condition is, as someone who has persistent anxiety.

The most intriguing thing is when people assume you are capable of handling things on your own because you are strong but deep within, you know the struggles you go through.



I am aware that occasionally nobody even pays attention when it is needed.



Particularly if you have a strong personality as I do, the people around you appear to be disinterested.



Unexpectedly, our high neurotic nature contributes to our medium-high extraversion. Our fear of failure, our fear of not being good enough, and our fear of being rejected.



You experience a lot of negative reactions and feelings throughout the course of your daily life.



Yes, I do realize that the path has not been simple but you have managed to keep it all together.



I sincerely hope that as we commemorate World Mental Health and Wellbeing Day, it will inspire you to redouble your efforts to safeguard and enhance your mental health.



Avoid struggling alone, you shouldn't attempt to repair or complete your inner work alone just because no one else can do it for you.



Even when your brain tells you otherwise, there is still hope.



Don't do it alone; someone cares!



#WorldMentalHealthDay