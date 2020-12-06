Opinions of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Columnist: Mordey Yaw

Economist bulldozes Bawumia with 555 questions on the banking sector crisis

David Yaw Mordey, Economist

Mr. Vice President, I write to remind you of your deliberate diabolism in handling the self-imposed banking sector crisis.



I promised you some questions on the crisis in my previous letter entitled Your 7% Average GDP Growth very useless: Economist chases Bawumia with 301 Questions in a Letter. In that letter, I proved to Ghanaians why your three-month average GDP growth of 7% is very useless.



Today, Ghana is expected to grow at 0.90%, while countries like Benin, Togo, Burkina Faso, etc., are growing at 6.9%, 5.3%, and 5.7%, respectively. My concern in this current episode of the Mordey-Bawumia series has to do with the 958,000 job losses caused by the banking sector crisis and its ramifications on the economy of Ghana.



The flow of money in the economy is analogous to that of human blood circulation. The blood transmit digested food to the various cells in the body, oxygen from the respiratory surface to the buccal cavity of the human tissues, and carbon dioxide from the tissue to the respiratory surface, among others. These transmissions are carried out by the arteries in the human body just as the banks work in the economy.



The banks are in the business of transmitting funds from surplus units to deficit units in the economy by collecting deposits and lending them to entities and individuals for various economic activities. Therefore, the banking sub-sector of the service sector serves as the accelerator of economic growth. Dr. Bawumia, I gave you this hypothetical lecture for you to appreciate the role of the banks in ensuring sustainable development.



Your government chose to destroy the very foundation, which has been celebrated all over the world as the anchor for mobilizing savings and investment for growth. The 2017-2020 banking sector crisis has resulted in a reduction in the service sector’s contribution to total output from 56.8% in 2016 to 44.1% in 2019 and is expected to dip further to about 39.5% by the end of 2020.



Mr. Vice President, you ought to explain to Ghanaians the reason behind such a development. You are in a better position to provide the appropriate response to the issues at hand and the 555 questions in the subsequent paragraphs of this letter.



Before I proceed, please permit me to review the findings in the 2015 banking sector report of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which according to you, justified the closure of 9 local universal banks, 53 fund management firms, and 347 microfinance and microcredit companies in the country.



Mr. Vice President, you failed to peruse the report thoroughly as expected of every economist but jumped in the gun to destroy local banks and many other financial institutions in the country.



The report suggests that despite the reduction in banks’ total revenue, net profit after tax, asset quality, liquidity and share of income from fees and commission as well as rising operational inefficiencies in 2015, there seems to be some appreciable increase in interest income from loans and investment income share.



The BoG concluded that the banking sector was sound and solvent enough to service essential obligations in the industry. Interestingly, the central bank also expected the banks to improve their performance following the fixing of the then energy sector crisis (solved by the NDC government) and enhanced fiscal consolidation (executed by the NPP government) coupled with the emerging stability in the exchange rate movement (as a result of instabilities in the US economy and the coronavirus pandemic).



Yet, there were fundamental issues with the banking sector, which needed to be fixed. The problems at hand demanded pragmatism and not political witch-hunting and aggrandizement.



Mr. Vice President, instead of triggering Section 62 and 70 of the Bank of Ghana Act of 2002 (Act 612), which mandate the BoG to provide training programmes for the licensed banks on asset management, you chose to ineptly provide them with liquidity support and later collapsed them after you sensed wastage.



For instance, instead of applying the law as expected, you chose to grant seven banks (United Trust (UT) Bank, Capital Bank, Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank, The Royal Bank, and UniBank) GHC4.7 billion and another GHC10 billion to take care of depositors’ demands.



Having committed our scarce resources to such needless decisions, you went on to collapse those banks and expended an additional GHC6.3 billion to no avail. In all, you wasted our GHC21 billion to collapse our indigenous banks and many other financial institutions that needed just GHC6 billion to survive through training programmes and a few investments (Section 2A of Bank of Ghana (Amendment) Act of 2016, Act 918) in the provision of liquidity. Dr. Bawumia, I won’t let you go scot-free; you deserve my 555. I need answers to the following questions on the banking sector:



Fundamental Issues



1. Have you personally read the 2015 banking sector report of the BoG?



2. If yes, what informed your decision to allow the BoG to collapse the financial institutions?



3. Do you understand the role of banks in accelerating growth and development?



4. Do you understand why the closure of just one bank can trigger the collapse of firms in unrelated industries?



5. Does it make economic sense to increase the minimum capital requirement by 233.3% just to collapse the local banks while keeping the colonial banks and other foreign banks in operation?



6. Are you happy about the 958,000 job losses caused by the banking sector crisis? The crisis activated the closure of companies from other industries leading to a massive layoff of labour across the country.



7. Do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on equity has fallen from 21.4% in 2015 to 19.9% in 2019?



8. Do you also know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on assets has fallen from 4.5% in 2015 to 4.1% in 2019?



9. Again, do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on earning assets has reduced from 6.1% in 2015 to 5.6% in 2019?



10. Do you know that after your so-called banking sector reform, the banks’ return on earning assets has fallen from 13.8% in 2015 to 10.9% in 2019?



11. Do you understand why the issue of unemployment remains relevant in this year’s election?



12. Why has the service sector’s contribution to total output reduced from 56.8% in 2016 to 44.1% in 2019?



13. Why is Ghana expected to grow at 0.90% in 2020?



14. What have you done with the coronavirus cash of over US$2.5 billion in less than two years?



15. What is your take on the loss of about GHC9.6 billion to corruption annually?



16. Your boss, the President of the Republic of Ghana, was caught on camera collecting a bribe of US$40,000 to consider the stay-in-office of the Urban Roads Director, explains.



17. Can you take a bold step to resign as vice president to support the fight against corruption?



Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians are demanding a comprehensive report on the collapse of the following banks:



18. UT Bank



19. Capital Bank



20. Beige Bank



21. Sovereign Bank



22. Construction Bank



23. The Royal Bank



24. UniBank



25. GN Bank



We also need a similar report on the closure of the following microfinance and microcredit companies in the country:



25. 1st Eye Microfinance Company Limited



26. Abepa Microfinance Limited



27. Acea Microfinance Co. Limited



28. Adom Sika Microfinance Limited



29. Advalue Microfinance Limited



30. Ae Microfinance Company Limited



31. Af Microfinance Company Limited



32. Afrique Capital Microfinance Limited



33. Akad Microfinance Limited



34. Aki Microfinance Company Limited



35. All Ghana Microfinance Limited



36. All Inclusive Microfinance Limited



37. Alliancetrust Microfinance Limited



38. Amisgold Microfinance Services Limited



39. A-N Microfinance Services Limited



40. A-One Trust Microfinance Services Limited



41. Appiaduman Microfinance Limited



42. Aspet-A Microfinance Limited



43. A-Star Microfinance Limited



44. Axis Direct Microfinance Company Limited



45. Benkoson Microfinance Limited



46. Best Microfinance Services Limited



47. Bluehills Microfinance Limited



48. Boafo Ne Nyame Microfinance Limited



49. Bodev Microfinance Limited



50. Boin Microfinance Limited



51. Bonamax Microfinance Company Limited



52. Brite Life Microfinance Limited



53. Broadview Capital Microfinance Limited



54. Capital And More Microfinance Company Limited



55. Capital Connect Microfinance Limited



56. Cash Multitrust Microfinance Limited



57. Cashphase Microfinance Company Limited



58. Cashplus Microfinance Limited



59. Christian Community Microfinance Limited



60. Citizen Capital Microfinance Limited



61. City Credit Microfinance Limited



62. Connect Capital Microfinance Limited



63. Cottage Microfinance Limited



64. Credibility Investment And Microfinance Limited



65. Crown Capital Microfinance Limited



66. Crown House Microfinance Limited



67. Cymain Capital Microfinance Limited



68. Cypress Microfinance Company Limited



69. Dahinsheli Microfinance Limited



70. Daily Capital Microfinance Limited



71. Datacash Microfinance Limited



72. Dbm Microfinance Limited



73. Delight Microfinance Company Limited



74. Des Microfinance Limited



75. Dolphin Microfinance Services Limited



76. Donewealth Microfinance Limited



77. Dove Microfinance Company Limited



78. Dpf Microfinance Limited



79. D-Vanc Microfinance Limited



80. Dwetire Microfinance Limited



81. Easyfast Microfinance Limited



82. Ebenezer Microfinance Company Limited



83. Eclipse Microfinance Limited



84. Emefs Microfinance Limited



85. Emeralf Microfinance Limited



86. Emerge Microfinance Limited



87. Emeton Microfinance Services Limited



88. Empire Credit Microfinance Limited



89. Emwl Microfinance Company Limited



90. Et Microfinance Limited



91. Evergreen Microfinance Limited



92. Expressway Microfinance Limited



93. Fast Track Capital Microfinance Limited



94. Financial Republic Microfinance Company Limited



95. Fino Microfinance Limited



96. First Call Microfinance Company Limited



97. First Liberty Microfinance Limited



98. Fountaingate Microfinance Limited



99. Frontier Capital Microfinance Limited



100. Frontline Microfinance Limited



101. Fts Capital Microfinance Limited



102. Future Leaders Microfinance Limited



103. Gab Microfinance Limited



104. Gad Microfinance Limited



105. Galaxy Microfinance Limited



106. Geo Multi Microfinance Limited



107. Gg Credit Microfinance Company Limited



108. Ghabsy Microfinance Limited



109. Giant Steps Microfinance Services Limited



110. Global Feed Microfinance Limited



111. Global Trust Microfinance Services Limited



112. God Is Perfect Microfinance Limited



113. Goldman Capital Microfinance Co. Limited



114. Great Nation Microfinance Limited



115. Greenfield Microfinance Services Limited



116. Hegis Microfinance Limited



117. Heritage Microfinance Limited



118. Hodidi Microfinance Company Limited



119. Home Support And Allied Microfinance Limited



120. Idos Microfinance Limited



121. Integrity Capital Microfinance Limited



122. Jcf Consumer Microfinance Limited



123. Jdc Microfinance Company Limited



124. Jefam Microfinance Company Limited



125. Jidai Microfinance Limited



126. Jw Microfinance Limited



127. Kingdave Microfinance Limited



128. Kingsbridge Microfinance Limited



129. Kka Empire Microfinance Limited



130. Kwahu Microfinance Company Limited



131. Lake View Microfinance Limited



132. Legend Microfinance Co. Limited



133. Liberty Dmi Microfinance Limited



134. Liberty Trust Microfinance Limited



135. Lj Cashplus Microfinance Limited



136. Lloyds Capital Microfinance Limited



137. Mace Microfinance Limited



138. Masadar Microfinance Limited



139. Melbond Microfinance Limited



140. Meridian Microfinance Limited



141. Micaid Microfinance Company Limited



142. Mop Microfinance Limited



143. Multi Money Microfinance Company Limited



144. Multibility Microfinance Limited



145. Nas Microfinance Company Limited



146. Nationwide Microfinance Limited



147. New Business Microfinance Limited



148. New Image Microfinance Limited



149. New Ways Microfinance Limited



150. Nkosuo Microfinance Limited



151. 1 Microfinance Company Limited



152. Ofs Microfinance Company Limited



153. Optimal Microfinance Limited



154. Osomufo Microfinance Limited



155. Oval Microfinance Limited



156. Paragon Microfinance Company Limited



157. Pathway Microfinance Limited



158. Pearlhouse Ghana Microfinance Limited



159. Peesam Microfinance Limited



160. Perebrim Microfinance Company Limited



161. Planet Microfinance Limited



162. Planters Capital Microfinance Company Limited



163. Prime Guaranty Fsl Microfinance Limited



164. Primecredit Microfinance Limited



165. Primus Microfinance Limited



166. Prof Microfinance Limited



167. Progressive Microfinance Company Limited



168. Pronto Microfinance Limited



169. Proseed Microfinance Company Limited



170. Purpose Microfinance Limited



171. Q-Star Investments & Microfinance Limited



172. R&J Gateway Microfinance Services Limited



173. Rancare Microfinance Limited



174. Redeemer Microfinance Limited



175. Renaizance Capital Solutions Microfinance Limited



176. Reob Fekams Microfinance Company Limited



177. Rightway Microfinance Limited



178. Rivers Capital Microfinance Limited



179. Ropa Microfinance Limited



180. Ross Capital Microfinance Limited



181. Royal Steps Microfinance Limited



182. Royalty Capital Microfinance Limited



183. Safenet Microfinance Limited



184. Samag Microfinance Limited



185. Savannah Microfinance Limited



186. Savplus Microfinance Services Limited



187. Silver Trust Microfinance Company Limited



188. Solid Rock Microfinance Limited



189. Solutions Microfinance Limited



190. Sources Unlimited Microfinance Limited



191. Sovereign Microfinance Limited



192. Standard Trust Microfinance Limited



193. Star Alliance Microfinance Limited



194. Starling Microfinance Services Limited



195. Startwell Microfinance Company Limited



196. Supreme Trust Microfinance Limited



197. The Orange Capital Microfinance



198. The Rashards Microfinance Limited



199. The Trustline Microfinance Company Limited



200. Ti Microfinance Limited



201. Total Discount Microfinance Limited



202. True Life Capital Microfinance Limited



203. Trust Link Microfinance Limited



204. Trust Microfinance Company Limited



205. Turnstar Microfinance Limited



206. Unik Life Microfinance Limited



207. Unique Microfinance Limited



208. Unique-Mas Microfinance Company Limited



209. Vision Credit Microfinance Limited



210. Voa Microfinance Limited



211. We Enable Microfinance Limited



212. Wintrust Microfinance Limited



213. Wondaland Microfinance Limited



214. Yan Microfinance Company Limited



215. Yeken Microfinance Limited



216. Yoli Microfinance Company Limited



217. 72 Hours Microfinance Company Limited



218. Abis Plus Microfinance Limited



219. Acit Capital Microfinance Limited



220. Adwenpa Microfinance Limited



221. Adwumaden Microfinance Limited



222. African Trust Microfinance Limited



223. Ag Microfinance Limited



224. Agt Microfinance Company Limited



225. Allot Microfinance Company Limited



226. Arhinpa Microfinance Limited



227. Attention Microfinance Limited



228. Av Global Microfinance Limited



229. Beaconcity Microfinance Company Limited



230. Bedel Microfinance Limited



231. Bengay Microfinance Company Limited



232. Better Life Microfinance Company Limited



233. Big Dreams Microfinance Limited



234. Bik Microfinance Company Limited



235. Boatem Microfinance Limited



236. Boavole Microfinance Limited



237. Brisk Credit Microfinance Limited



238. C.I.G. Microfinance Limited



239. Capital House Microfinance Limited



240. Capital Line Microfinance Limited



241. Captains Microfinance Company Limited



242. Casablanca Microfinance Limited



243. Cashbridge Microfinance Limited



244. Cc Microfinance Limited



245. Citizens Resource Microfinance Limited



246. Comaid Microfinance Limited



247. Comba Microfinance Limited



248. Common Capital Microfinance Limited



249. Community Microfinance Limited



250. Crucial Times Microfinance Limited



251. Cypress Cedar Microfinance Company Limited



252. Daa Nhyira Microfinance Company Limited



253. Dc Microfinance Company Limited



254. Dems Microfinance Company Limited



255. Dg Capital Microfinance Limited



256. Divine Fortunes Microfinance Limited



257. Divine Microfinance Limited



258. Dwadifo Adanfo Microfinance Company Limited



259. Dynasty Microfinance Services Limited



260. Eden Microfinance Limited



261. Ekoba Get Rich Microfinance Limited



262. Elite Microfinance Limited



263. Ellis Microfinance Limited



264. Era Microfinance Services Limited



265. Excel United Microfinance Limited



266. First Fidelity Microfinance Limited



267. Flexi Microfinance Limited



268. Focus Link Microfinance Company Limited



269. Fortress Microfinance Company Limited



270. Frankaman Microfinance Company Limited



271. Giant Gait Microfinance Limited



272. G-Life Microfinance Limited



273. Global One Microfinance Company Limited



274. Gmet Microfinance Limited



275. Godigo Microfinance Limited



276. Golden Trust Microfinance Company Limited



277. Goldpot Microfinance Limited



278. Goodnews Microfinance Company Limited



279. Halal Microfinance Limited



280. High Prestige Microfinance Services Limited



281. Hog Microfinance Limited



282. Ics Microfinance Limited



283. Ik Microfinance Limited



284. Instant Microfinance Limited



285. Investsure Microfinance Limited



286. Jada Microfinance Limited



287. Jays Microfinance Limited



288. Jopat Microfinance Company Limited



289. Jorbies Microfinance Limited



290. Joyhelp Microfinance Limited



291. Joyprin Microfinance Company Limited



292. K. A. D. Microfinance Limited



293. Kanafin Microfinance Services Limited



294. Kapital Express Microfinance Company Limited



295. Karsi Microfinance Limited



296. Kenlasab Microfinance Limited



297. Kingdom Trust Microfinance Limited



298. Landmark Microfinance Limited



299. Last Chance Microfinance Company Limited



300. Latter Rain Microfinance Limited



301. Lead Capital Microfinance Limited



302. Lead Global Microfinance Limited



303. Leap Credit Microfinance Limited



304. Light Microfinance Limited



305. Liquidity Solutions Microfinance Limited



306. Liyac Microfinance Company Limited



307. Loyal Shepherd Microfinance Limited



308. Mallon Microfinance Company Limited



309. Man Capital Microfinance Company Limited



310. Mars Microfinance Limited



311. Megamitch Microfinance Limited



312. Micrene Microfinance Limited



313. Mighty Microfinance Limited



314. Mokap Microfinance Limited.



315. Moneyshop Microfinance Limited



316. Moore Naara Microfinance Limited



317. Mt Microfinance Limited



318. Nativity Microfinance Services Limited



319. Niva Microfinance Limited



320. Noble Dream Microfinance Limited



321. Obaatanpa Microfinance Company Limited



322. Obuoba Microfinance Company Limited



323. Oye Microfinance Limited



324. Panam Microfinance Company Limited



325. Pimcel Microfinance Company Limited



326. Pinnacle Microfinance Limited



327. Platinum Capital Microfinance Limited



328. Premier Microfinance Limited



329. Price Capital Microfinance Limited



330. Profit Point Microfinance Limited



331. Pro-Link Microfinance Limited



332. Prudence Microfinance Limited



333. Purple Microfinance Limited



334. Qodesh Microfinance Limited



335. Quick One Microfinance Limited



336. Reell Microfinance Limited



337. Restore Microfinance Company Limited



338. Rhokida Microfinance Limited



339. Royal Future Microfinance Limited



340. Sag Ave Maria Microfinance Company Limited



341. Say-Adsam Microfinance Limited



342. Seedshare Capital Microfinance Limited



343. Shalom Microfinance Company Limited



344. Shine Credit Microfinance Limited



345. Sica Microfinance Limited



346. Silban Capital Microfinance Limited



347. Sim Microfinance Limited



348. Skycredit Microfinance Limited



349. Skyy Creditline Microfinance Limited



350. Solution Pioneers Microfinance Company Limited



351. Ss Microfinance Limited



352. Ss Stacots Microfinance Company Limited



353. St. Mary’s Microfinance Limited



354. Stalwart Microfinance Services Limited



355. Star Plus Microfinance Limited



356. Star Wealth Microfinance Limited



357. Strategies Microfinance Services Limited



358. Sweet Jesus Microfinance Limited



359. Tbs Capital Microfinance Limited



360. The Informal Project Microfinance CompanyLimited



361. Tipping Point Microfinance Limited



362. Trans Microfinance Limited



363. Turning Point Microfinance Company Limited



364. Unicorn Happy Investment Microfinance Limited



365. V-Seed Microfinance Services Limited



366. Waxson Microfinance Company Limited



367. Western Allied Microfinance Limited



368. Wetland Microfinance Limited



369. Wimac Trust Microfinance Limited



370. Wiselink Microfinance Company Limited



371. Xerox Microfinance Services Limited



372. Allied Wealth Money Lending Limited



373. Bennet Money Lending Limited



374. Bremco Money Lending Company Limited



375. Calmad Money Lending Company Limited



376. Catamount Finance Money Lending Limited



377. Citizens Money Lending Limited



378. Divine Announcement Money Lending



379. Fountain Money Lending Services Limited



380. GDFS Money Lending Limited



381. GFI Capital Management Money Lending Limited



382. Great Africa Money Lending Limited



383. Hatmag Money Lending Limited



384. Haubins Money Lending Limited



385. Index Money Lending Limited



386. KAF Investment Money Lending Limited



387. KBN Money Lending Limited



388. KYC Money Lending Limited



389. McOttley Money Lending Limited



390. N & J Money Lending Limited



391. Obrapa Money Lending Limited



392. One2One Money Lending Services Limited



393. Orbit Money Lending Co. Limited



394. Pitsea Ways Money Lenders Limited



395. P-Mag Investment Money Lending Services Limited



396. SAT Finance Money Lending Limited



397. Shammah Capital Money Lending Limited



398. SNJ Money Lending Limited



399. Uni-focus Money Lending Limited



400. Zeta Money Lending Limited



401. Boafo Yena Money Lending Limited



402. CFI Money Lending Limited



403. CIF Money Lending



404. First Assurance Money Lending Services Limited



405. Global Point Investment and Money Lending Services Limited



406. Intelligent Money Lending Company Limited



407. Kan Money Lending Company Limited



408. PD PAG Money Lending Limited



409. R.P.I.C. Money Lending Services Limited



410. TCP Money Lending Limited



411. All-Time Capital Partners Limited



412. Alpha Cap Securities Limited



413. Axe Capital Advisors Limited



414. Apex Capital Partners Revoked



415. Beige Capital Limited Revoked



416. Brooks Asset Management Limited



417. Cambridge Capital Advisors Limited



418. Canal Capital Limited Revoked



419. Corporate Hills Investment Ltd.



420. Dowjays Investment Limited



421. EM Capital Limited Revoked



422. Energy Investments Limited



423. Fromfrom Capital Limited



424. Frontline Capital Advisors Limited



425. FirstBanc Financial Services Limited



426. Galaxy Capital Limited



427. Gold Coast Fund Management Limited



428. Gold Rock Capital Management Limited



429. Goldstreet Fund Management Limited



430. Global Investments Bankers Limited



431. Heritage Securities Limited



432. Ideal Capital Partners Limited



433. Integrity Fund Management Limited



434. Intermarket Asset Management Ltd



435. Kripa Capital Ltd.



436. Kron Capital Limited



437. Legacy Financial Services



438. Liberty Asset Management Limited



439. Kamag Kapital Limited



440. Mak Asset Management Limited



441. Man Capital Partners Limited



442. Mec-Ellis Investment(Ghana) Limited



443. McOttley Capital Limited



444. Monarch Capital Limited



445. Mutual Integrity Assets Management Limited



446. Nesst Capital Limited



447. Nickel Keynesbury Limited



448. Nordea Capital Limited



449. Omega Capital Limited



450. Procap Finance Company Limited



451. QFS Securities Limited



452. SGL Royal Kapita Limited



453. Sirius Capital Limited



454. Strategic Hedge Capital Limited



455. Standard Securities Limited



456. Supreme Trust Capital Limited



457. Tikowrie Capital Ltd.



458. Unisecurities Limited



459. Universal Capital Management



460. Ultimate Trust Fund Management Ltd.



461. Utrak Capital Management Limited



462. Wealth Vision Financial Services Limited



463. Weston Capital Limited



464. Voluntary Cessation



465. HFC Capital Partners Limited



466. Attai Capital Limited



467. Serengeti Capital Limited



468. Indigo Investment Management Limited



469. Verit Investment Advisory Limited



Dr. Bawumia, I want your response to the following corruption allegation levelled against your government:



470. Agyapa scandal



471. GHC9.6 billion lost to corruption since 2017



472. $17,000 per hour private jet hired by the President to tour the world



473. Mac Manu fingered in $1.5 billion MPS deal



474. Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company increases allowances by 400%



475. Minister of State at Presidency busted over bribery attempt on Star FM Journalist over galamsey exposé



476. NHIS divert GHC17 million into a private investment company



477. GHC3.9 million to buy condoms



478. Appointment of MD for non-existent Keta Sea Port



479. Fraudulent PDS deal



480. $10 million wasted on cocoa roads audit



481. $4.5 million AfCON profligate expenditure



482. Ministry of Finance pays 1 million Ghana Cedis to Kroll Associates for no work done-Auditor General



483. Twelve (12) top state infrastructure designs sole-sourced to one firm



484. GHC283 million paid in judgement debt



485. GHC3 million renovated warehouses defective



486. Appointment of Kwame Owusu as board chairman for GRA after installing 11 ACs in a two-bedroom facility



487. Presidential staffers caught on video taking galamsey bribes



488. Fight at GNPC between CEO and Board Chairman (Freddy Blay) over procurement



489. Ghana included in European Commission dirty money list



490. Ministry of Health anti-snake serum procurement breaches



491. $12 million worth of fertilizers for Planting for Food and Jobs missing



492. Government trades Aisha Huang for Chinese loan



493. Government busted in $12 million Oslo consulate deal



494. GHC18k entertainment allowances for Sanitation Minister



495. $12.5 million sole-sourced contracts for blood distribution drones



496. Presidential staffers list increases from 998 to 1,614 to create jobs for party boys



497. GHC297,585 missing at Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly



498. $14 million blown by Ministry of Tourism over capacity building



499. EOCO official suspended for calling on President Akufo-Addo to prosecute his corrupt officials



500. Two (2) bedroom resident renovated at GHC1 million by the Ghana Maritime Authority boss - Kwame Owusu



501. Ghana Maritime Authority boss blows GHC700 per head on lunch in a day



502. GHC1.5 million rot uncovered at EPA



503. Ghana travels with the largest delegation to UN conference



504. Government distributed expired food items to flood victims, led by your very self



505. Asuogyaman DCE buys GHC1,850 printer for GHC16,000



506. Over 600,000 litres of BOST contaminated fuel disappears



507. Board chairman of the Auditor-General Department violated procurement processes



508. Government lied over destruction of 10,000 hectares of farmlands under Planting for Food and Jobs



509. Sawla DCE awarding contracts to himself



510. GNPC buys $7.5 million property from CEOs former company



511. CEO of Forestry Commission fingered in galamsey



512. Adwoa Safo takes $8,500 from NHIA for USA trip



513. NHIA blows 62k on Government communicators



514. GHC697 million squandered in 2017 by the Ministry of Finance



515. Flagstaff House guards busted in robbery on countless occasions



516. NACOB excluded from Port checks



517. Wife of Sammy Awuku grabs juicy Free Zones Feeding contract



518. Gifty Klenam blows GHC93k on clothing allowance



519. Gifty Klenam blows $132 on rent



520. Peter Mac Manu in conflict of interest at GPHA as wife is handed juicy contracts



521. GFA Nyantakyi solicits 8 million Dollars bribe for President Akufo-Addo and your very self



522. $89 million dubious KelniGVG contract



523. CEO of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company awards fictitious contracts



524. Ghana loses GHC1 million in undervalued Metro Mass bus sales



525. Sports Ministry, Pius Hadzide in visa racketeering scandal



526. Wife of Kennedy Agyapong handed Ghc100.2 million sole-sourced streetlights contract



527. Eleven (11) contracts of NLA packaged and handed over to sister-In-law of MD in a day



528. GHC28.8 million procurement scandal at MASLOC



529. President Akufo-Addo gifted NPP GHC5 million for Cape Coast Conference



530. Fisheries Minister kicks out Director from office over fight against corruption in her administration



531. Ketu South MCE smuggles in $3.2 million luxury vehicle



532. DVLA sells GHC10 first aid kit for Ghc100



533. Special Development Ministry blows GHC800k on website



534. Expats charged $100k to sit by President Akufo-Addo



535. NLA boss takes $60k personal loan from service provider



536. GHC100k spent to change the name of Tamale Sports Stadium to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium



537. President Akuffo-Addo makes U-turn, endorses Jospong a company he branded as corrupt while in opposition



538. Over 200 instances of premix fuel diversions recorded in 2017



539. GHC1.9 billion allocated to presidency in 2018



540. Government blows GHC177 million on failed energy bond



541. Hajj board official in over GHC23k visa fraud



542. Ghana blows $2.5 million on GhanaPostGPS, spearheaded by your very self



543. District Assemblies to cough GHC5k each to fund Akufo-Addo’s tour



544. CID cooks report to clear two Deputy Chiefs of Staff



545. Ahanta West DCE rejects official bungalow, blows GHC22k on hotel accommodation



546. Finance Minister in procurement breaches over GHC10 million loan to MacDan



547. NPP grabs GHC900 million from two banks without board approval



548. Osafo Marfo appoints two sons into top government positions



549. Stephen Ntim appointed Lands Commission boss under a repealed law



550. Akufo-Addo sacks 13,000 public sector workers to create space for his family and friends in NPP



551. GHC5.6 million blown in Ghana@60 March parade



552. GHC9 million spent by Agric Minister to procure fake chemicals to fight armyworms

553. BOST boss in 5 million litres contaminated fuel deal



554. Northern Regional Minister, Bugri Naabu clash over road contracts



555. Ten thousand (10,000) bags of fertilizers missing



Mr. Vice President, Ghanaians demand answers to the afore-stated issues ahead of the December 7 general elections. These issues are critical to the future of our country, considering the magnitude of job losses caused by the banking sector crisis and the GHC38.4 billion lost to corruption in the past four years. I will personally plead with you for a debate on the economy after the general election for a thorough assessment of your four years in office.

Thank you,

SGD

David Yaw Mordey,

Economist and Data Scientist,

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.