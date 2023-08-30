Economic challenges versus the youth of Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Columnist: Henry Haruna Asante

"It's difficult; I'm the first to admit it. I have said it several times but at the end of the day, I believe when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on who is the best to get us out of these difficulties and take us to the next stage".



Above were the words of our President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after casting his votes on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the NPP delegates conference.



By this statement what else are Ghanaians waiting for? It's a clear admission of failure by the president and the government at large.



It would have been appropriate for Ghanaians to go the Sri Lankan way but, the consequences could be unbearable.



It is no secret fact that the country's economy is in a comatose. I know of many institutions of state that need human resources but are not getting clearance from the finance ministry.



No wonder hundreds of university graduates are home depending on their parents for survival.



How can any right 'thinking member of society' support this situation?



Today, ordinary Ghanaians have to eat once a day just to survive. To get a decent breakfast of 'koko', bread, 'koose' and a spoonful of milk one needs an average of GHC10.



Gari and beans which used to be the delicacy of the suffering masses is today, food for the privileged.



In admitting that the challenges are beyond him, who then can rescue us from this doldrums?



The president has indirectly shot his party in the foot. This is because if there was anyone with the magic wand, that person would have been consulted to solve it.



Must our president end his tenure before that 'messiah' comes? I can't stop sobbing for Mother Ghana.



That said, can any of the opposition parties help solve our plight? Your guess is as good as mine.



The youth are leaving the shores of Ghana to any country, and their target is to get to the USA by any means necessary.



Mexico, as I write has thousands of migrants who are waiting to enter the USA. Many Ghanaians are within.



Shamefully enough, we have in our constitution what we call 'article 71 holders'.



This article should have been abolished long ago but, one day all these cheating mechanisms will be dragged to a tribunal and the beneficiaries will account and pay dearly for their greed and misdeeds.



