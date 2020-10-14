Opinions of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Columnist: Ken Kojo Adams

Echoes of the past, what happened to granny's kitchen?

Ken Kojo Adams with some of his art works

Food as we all know is any nutritious substance that people or animals eat or drink in order to maintain life and growth.



I was sitting under a big mango tree one hot Saturday afternoon reminiscing on how granny used to force me just to eat from her kitchen when I used to stay with her in the village. A series of questions which I couldn't get answers to kept running through my mind; why have we abandoned granny's kitchen and going after fast food.



Food does more than fuelling and restoring the body with energy. According to study, some individuals going through depression recover quickly after taking in a very good meal, the satisfaction alone brings back some memories hence food being a solution to some of our psychological problems.



At the moment food is very prestigious and you can testify to the fact that food makes us keep some people in our memories and I can honestly say, I haven't enjoyed groundnut soap for the past four years after i lost my mom, it's very unfortunate that we are forgoing our culture in the name of technological advances and the acceptance of others culture. My people, we have to reclaim our tradition.



Culture is also influenced by food through various ways such as tradition, religion and family. This aspects are what makes us distinct from others and created a whole new society.



There are variety of food which represents the various ethnic groups in Ghana, and this is another rich culture we have to protect for the benefit of the future generations.



Gone are the days when we cherish our local foods but now we only take selfies with round open pie made with yeast dough and topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and a variety of other ingredients and we call that strength living, LOL, what made you forget about the fresh kontomire leaves with your fresh plantain or cocoyam....our generation has lost it we choosing weakness over strength.



This is the time to promote your own.



Let's talk about "Banku", I'm sorry wetting your appetite.



Banku is a Ghanaian dish which is cooked by a proportionate mixture of fermented corn and cassava dough in hot water into a smooth, whitish paste, served with soup, stew or a pepper sauce with fish. It is mostly preferred by the people of the Southern Regions of Ghana; the Ewe tribe of the Volta Region, the Fante and the Ga tribe but also eaten across the other regions in Ghana. Banku is found throughout Ghana, and is one of the staple foods enjoyed by all tribes in the country.



I feel that sharp pain in my heart whenever I remember some of the pioneers of this mouth watering meal files a letter of departure from Ghana. Could this be possible?, are we also going to say bye bye to the meal because they are the originators, this will probably lead to segregation which isn't good and that's why I suggest, just as banku and its captivating green accompaniment has been recognized and adapted by almost every ethnic group in Ghana, so should we know that we are one people and there is a common culture that holds us together.



No two ways about this, 'banku' is the most commonest meal every Ghanaian might have tasted, we enjoy that and have the originators in mind. Refusing to correct what is wrong is what makes it a mistake. Let love lead, Ghana.



Oh, less I forget!



What's your thought on left over Banku?



Left over banku lasts for up to a week, and some prefer to keep it longer than that because the fermentation process gives it more flavour and taste if stored properly. I dare you to try that.



The best feeling is when grand mom gives you your favorite.



