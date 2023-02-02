Early congress to elect NPP presidential candidate; a prerequisite to win election 2024

Opinions of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Columnist: Sir Obama

All things being equal, the much-awaited National Council meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) - where the date(s) and regulations for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary primaries will be determined, will take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023.



It is my respectful submission and appeal that members of the council, particularly National Executives push and stick firmly to an early Congress to elect a Presidential Candidate ahead of the 2024 general elections. Members of the national council must not compromise on this, no matter what!



The cruciality of next year's polls makes it imperative that the party holds an early presidential primary - latest by August 2023 - I respectfully propose. We have a huge task to perform if we truly want to break the eight(8), and the work must start now!



The party is already in a fix, given the fact that the number of individuals who have so far expressed interest to lead the party exceeds five. Fortunately, Article 13(9) of the NPP constitution cures the "mischief." It says that in such instances, the party must organize a Special Congress to shortlist the first five (5) contestants for the main Congress.



This development imposes additional work on the party, and also eats into the political calendar. This is because the party will have to hold two distinct Congresses to elect a flagbearer. Let's not also forget that we have parliamentary primaries in the offing. The long and short of it is that we don't have time on our hands as a party.



An early Congress will give the party enough time to deal with all forms of acrimony that may ensue during the intra-campaign. To put it bluntly, the party needs enough time to heal its wounds before we go into the 2024 general elections. This is NPP! We can't go into the general elections with bruises. We must be fully fit!



Our main opponent, i.e, the presumptive flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has started his campaign. His public engagements/pronouncements, (both locally and internationally), are all part of the gimmicks for his desperate comeback. NPP cannot play ostrich!



The NPP must hold an early Congress, and elect our flagbearer (Dr. Bawumia) for him to start the job. An early Congress is NONNEGOTIABLE for NPP, l respectfully submit!!



Assalamu alaikum.