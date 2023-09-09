‘EME Train’ empowering entrepreneurs for success

Opinions of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Columnist: Albertha Bossman

Entrepreneurship is a journey filled with challenges, but it is also a path of endless possibilities and growth. Recognizing the need for support and motivation for rising and aspiring entrepreneurs, Enterpreneurship Made Easy (EME) is set to launch an exciting new project called "EME TRAIN" in November.



This innovative initiative sphere headed by Albertha Bossman CEO Glitz Galleria/Entrepreneurship Made Easy aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs from all fields to showcase their work, gain publicity, and inspire others to keep aiming higher.



EME TRAIN is a show that will be streamed on the organization's various social media platforms. The team behind EME : Mariam Banini, Collins Boateng, Emmanuel Nyarko,Richeal Dadzie,Bernard Akwetey, will carefully select startups to interview and showcase their unique ventures. By sharing their stories and experiences, these entrepreneurs will not only gain exposure but also inspire and motivate others who are on a similar path. The show aims to create a supportive community where entrepreneurs can connect, learn from each other, and find the encouragement to keep pushing forward.



One of the key objectives of EME Train is to provide support and encouragement to entrepreneurs. Starting and running a business can be a daunting task, and having a network of like-minded individuals can make all the difference. Through showcasing the selected startups, EME Train aims to give them the publicity and patronage they deserve. By shining a spotlight on their achievements, the show will not only boost their visibility but also motivate them to continue their entrepreneurial journey.



EME TRAIN seeks to inspire and motivate rising entrepreneurs by sharing success stories and valuable insights. The show will delve into the challenges faced by these entrepreneurs and how they overcame them. By highlighting their resilience, determination, and innovative thinking, EME TRAIN aims to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in others. The interviews will provide valuable lessons and practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, giving them the tools they need to navigate their own entrepreneurial endeavors.



With the launch of EME TRAIN, Enterpreneurship Made Easy is taking a significant step towards empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a supportive community. By providing a platform for startups to showcase their work, gain publicity, and inspire others, EME TRAIN aims to create a network of motivated individuals striving for success. Aspiring entrepreneurs can look forward to a wealth of inspiration, motivation, and practical insights from the show. So mark your calendars for November and get ready to hop aboard the EME TRAIN to entrepreneurial success!