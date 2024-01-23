Dreamers to Dream Makers: Bishop Dr Gideon Titi-Ofei's vision for 2024

Opinions of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Columnist: Benson Afful

In an inspiring addition to his New Year Series, Bishop Dr. Gideon Titi-Ofei delivered a powerful sermon at Pleasant Place Church, Christ Square on Spintex Road, on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Titled "From Dreamers to Dream Makers," the sermon called on the congregation to transform from passive dreaming into active, creative participation in shaping their futures.



Bishop Titi-Ofei emphasized the significance of 'awake' dreams - those visions and ideas that come to us in our moments of wakefulness, as opposed to the dreams we have in sleep. He shared personal anecdotes of divine revelations received during such moments, adding authenticity to his message.



The central theme of the sermon revolved around the wisdom of God in creation and the human potential for creativity and innovation. Drawing a line between wisdom and foolishness, the Bishop posited that wisdom leads to constructive solutions, whereas foolishness breeds destruction.



The congregation was encouraged to recognize and utilize their innate creative wisdom, akin to the Biblical character Bezaleel, who was endowed with the Spirit of God for craftsmanship. Bishop Titi-Ofei's message transcended religious beliefs, highlighting the universal capacity for creativity and innovation.



He passionately warned against wasting mental potential on negative thoughts and instead, to harness imagination for positive transformation. "Imagine a nation, and you can create it," he proclaimed, sharing his vision for establishing a prestigious undergraduate university in his hometown to bring economic empowerment to the community.



The sermon concluded with a powerful call to action, urging everyone to evolve from being mere dreamers to becoming active dream makers, utilizing their unique talents for the greater good.



Bishop Titi-Ofei's sermon at Pleasant Place Church marks a significant moment in the New Year Series, inspiring listeners to embrace their potential for creativity and innovation, and to actively participate in the shaping of their lives and communities.



The New Year Series continues next Sunday.