Drama in the Ghana Police Service: A tale of tapes, testimonies, and transparency

Opinions of Friday, 8 September 2023

Columnist: George Dwomoh

The recent interdiction of Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex George Mensah by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, in the wake of the leaked tape scandal, raises eyebrows and prompts questions about the true nature of justice and transparency within the Ghana Police Service.



While the Ghana Police Service has to maintain its integrity and uphold the law, this must be done without intimidation or the perception of vendetta. The swift interdiction of COP Mensah, following his revelations and accusations against the IGP before the Parliamentary Committee, can easily be perceived as a move to silence dissenting voices within the service.



The essence of a parliamentary committee investigation is to unearth the truth, and for that to happen, all parties involved must feel free to express their views without fear of retribution. The timing of the interdiction, coming hot on the heels of COP Mensah's testimony, sends a chilling message to other officers who might have pertinent information to share. Speaking out against the higher echelons of the police hierarchy might have dire consequences.



Furthermore, COP Mensah's claims about the decline in morale among police officers under the leadership of IGP Dampare are grave and deserve a thorough investigation, not just a swift sidelining of the accuser. If there is any truth to these claims, the focus should be on addressing the root causes of such sentiments rather than muzzling those who bring them to light.



The contradictions between the testimonies of COP Mensah and Bugri Naabu further complicate the narrative. While the tape's veracity is a matter for the committee to decide, the interdiction of COP Mensah amidst these contradictions seems premature. It could be perceived as a move to protect vested interests.



In conclusion, while the Ghana Police Service must take necessary actions to maintain its integrity, it is equally crucial that these actions are not seen as tools of intimidation. The interdiction of COP Mensah, in this context, appears more as a punitive measure than a step towards genuine accountability. The IGP and the Police Administration Board (POMAB) must ensure that their actions are beyond reproach and are in the true spirit of justice and transparency.