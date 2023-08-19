Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is best placed to help break the eight in 2024

Opinions of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Columnist: Ishaq Awudu

As our party goes through the task of electing a Presidential Candidate to lead us into the 2024 Elections, the material circumstances surrounding the party and government show clearly that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is best placed among the rest as far as winning the 2024 elections and transforming Ghana is concerned.



Having sacrificed his time, youth, and expertise for the party since 2008 as well as serving diligently in the office of Vice President since 2017, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has built an impeccable track record in the administration and governance space that continues to draw huge commendations and acclamation from wide-ranging, personalities, organizations and agencies attesting to his competence, passion, and commitment.



Without taking anything away from his contenders, I am of the strong opinion and conviction that he has what it takes to tilt the tide in favour of the New Patriotic Party considering the high stakes and dynamics ahead of the crucial 2024 elections in which we are seeking to go beyond the eight-year political cycle usually experienced since 1992



As a committed Patron of the NPP in the Upper West Region, it is appropriate to call on the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party especially the discerning delegates to rally around and propel Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to victory in the upcoming primaries to put the party in a pole position to break the eight in 2024.