Dr Kwabena Duffour and family must call it quits their membership in NDC

Opinions of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

I am not here to question Dr. Kwabena Duffour why he joined the NDC in the first place. Nonetheless, I am here to suggest to him to call it quits his membership in NDC.



The NDC, by their established inextricably desire to resort to violence at the least provocation, or at nothing, thus, where no provocation exists, makes it naturally not a political party to which Dr Kwabena Duffour and his family should belong.



It was just for his love to be of service to his country and humanity that he accepted the post of the Governor of Bank of Ghana offered to him by then NDC President Jerry John Rawlings and again, the post of Finance Minister given to him by former NDC President Professor Evans Fifii Atta Mills that gradually pushed him to join the NDC.



His views, as knowledgeable, intelligent, honest, dynamic, dedicated, and gentle as he is, are completely opposed to the marked violent and lawless nature of the NDC.



Dr. Duffour cannot on any day look the Ghanaian public in the eye and lie to them as contrarily fervently does by former President John Dramani Mahama aka “Odwan Funu”.



By Dr. Duffour’s humility and love for any human being regardless of their social standing is completely divergent from the stubborn and hubristic nature of John Mahama and many other NDC members and sympathizers, I will insist that he quits the NDC.



The NDC overflowing with lies and lawlessness, could not appreciate his attempts made by seeking a court injunction to stay their scheduled 13 May 2023, presidential and parliamentary primaries election until the detected anomalies marring the essence of the elections were rectified.



They threatened to bulldoze their way through whether or not an injunction was obtained against holding the elections on Saturday, 13 May 2023. Subsequently, for reasons I am yet to know, if I will ever know at all, he resigned from the flag bearer contest.



Kwabena, can you work with such people who have that mentality of, if you are not on our side in everything that we do, then you are against us?



Can Kwabena go on a rampage himself, or goad his supporters to go on a rampage all in the name and hope of obtaining political power and fame? Never in a thousand years will he stoop that low.



Kwabena, if only you will heed my advice, although younger in age as I am comparatively, please totally resign from the NDC. You don’t belong there!



Look at the video(s) on NDC in action, acting brutishly animalistic, all in their quest for political power only to come to line their long but dirty pockets. Sad though!



https://youtu.be/66TI7ux2BmY



Time really changes as said in the bible in Ecclesiastes 3:1-9. The NDC parliamentarian A. B. Fuseni, always lambasting President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government at any last opportunity he gets, thought the opportunity to be a parliamentarian would last him unto death, has now had the shock of his poor self as seen in the video below. This happened when he lost his re-election bid at the NDC parliamentary primary election held on Saturday, 13 May 2023.



https://youtu.be/qb-vlvRAW-4



My senior Kumawu compatriot, please give my suggestion and advice to you a deep thought, without jumping into saying, who is this younger guy to offer me advice, I have gone beyond that. No, it is said, “Old age is not an indication of wisdom, nor a grey hair a repository of wisdom”