Dr. Gideon Boako: PHD in economic theories, dumb in practical politics (Part 2)

Opinions of Friday, 23 June 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Gideon Boako, the vice president’s spokesperson, has been speaking plenty lately. He has been granting interviews left, right, and centre hopping from TV stations to radio stations because the signal is getting worse.



Oh yes, the guy is really struggling for his boss. The fear of losing the kind of enjoyment he has been having at the office of the Vice President is really killing him. His work couldn’t have been more difficult at this time.



In one of his interviews, which he had with Kwame Nkrumah of Okay FM, he alluded that the NDC has only two strongholds in Ghanaian politics-tribal and religious politics. He posited that if the NPP presents Dr. Bawumia as its candidate, their tribal and religious politics that the NPP is an Akan party, and the NPP people don’t like the Muslims would crumble. Oh yes, that was his argument!



You see, when I say Gideon Boako is politically dumb, some people don’t seem to agree with me. So, according to him, because the NDC says we are Akan party, we should pick a non-Akan person as our candidate against their non-Akan candidate to crumble their tribal politics.



Ok, Gideon Boako, what significant numerical advantage are we going to have if we do that? Will that help us to win more of the Akan votes? Perhaps we will have the advantage that the NDC will not call us Akan party again, right? Or, maybe it will also ensure fair play between Alhaji and JM in the Akan communities. Asem o!



Again, he said if we choose Dr. Bawumia, the NDC can't claim we don’t like Muslims again. Ah! This guy paaa! So, because the NDC says we don’t like Muslims, even though since 1992 we have been presenting Muslim running mates, except in 1996, we should present a Muslim candidate against their Christian candidate in a country of 71.2% Christians so that the Muslims will know that we like them. Eeii, hmm!



Once again, what kind of advantage are we going to have if we present a Muslim candidate against a Christian candidate? Is it going to help us to win the majority of the Christian votes in Ghana? Gideon, I am asking you this because we would need the majority of the Christian votes to win in 2024. Perhaps the advantage it will give us is that the NDC will not say we don’t like Muslims again. Ok!



Gideon, you are right. As for John Mahama, who nearly sent the 2020 election into a run-off after staging a very strong come-back, he is not entitled to have any advantage over Alhaji Bawumia. Oh, the 71.2% Christians will vote massively for Alhaji against one of their own, but the 17.6% Muslims will change their minds and vote massively for one of their own. Nice intellectual analysis by Dr. Gideon Boako.



Perhaps, let me just remind Gideon that the NDC that loves the Muslims so much has presented just one Muslim on their ticket since 1992, when they chose Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni in 2004 as a running mate to partner the late Prof Mills.



Don’t you think the NDC would have continued to present a Muslim running mate if his selection had helped them in respect of numbers? Well, you have done so well to advise us that because they say we don’t like Muslims, we should hurriedly choose Bawumia to crumble their religious campaign.



And, don’t you think that, as propaganda experts, when we pick Bawumia, they would draw the religious card against us? Oh, sorry, I am wrong in asking you that. Your intellectual supposition about NDC’s religious and tribal strongholds is apt, Gideon. Well done!



As I said, you are right. You are always right. Even the day you said on Ekosisen that the vice president was the one who conceived and created mobile money interoperability in the country, you were right.



Forget about the fact that the Vice President himself had said that before we came to power in 2016, the NDC had already awarded the mobile money interoperability contract. Don’t mind your boss! He was wrong. You were right. Oh, you were even right to say that your boss is the god of NPP. What a spokesperson!



I was just passing through once again, folks.