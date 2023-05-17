Dr. Duffour’s miscalculations in his interlocutory injunction application and presidential race withdrawal

Opinions of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Columnist: Dr. John-Baptist Naah

In the run-up to the just-ended NDC presidential and parliamentary primaries, Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s actions could have largely marred the beauty of a peaceful and clarion call within the NDC fraternity to confirm the presumptive presidential candidate, John-Dramani Mahama (JDM) as the flagbearer on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



The first questionable action of Dr. Duffour’s team was to go to a district court to injunct the NDC primaries on the back of an incomplete photo album when his team was already given the complete list of the primary Voters Register.



This is obviously no good reason for Duffour’s team to have sought an interlocutory injunction to stop the long-awaited presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC to enable the Party to better prepare for the upcoming in December 2024.



Although there appeared to be a long hand behind Dr. Duffour’s action from the NPP camp, Dr. Duffour is to be blamed for his miscalculations in terms of actualising his interlocutory injunction application on the party’s primaries and subsequent withdrawal from the presidential race.



The NPP is fingered in Duffour’s actions because of predictions by and excitement of NPP elements regarding his legal action against the party’s primaries as well as Dr. Duffour’s pulling out from the presidential race at the last minute.



The political harm has already been caused by Duffour’s miscalculations and the delegates were ready to exact their voting authority and/or punishment on him. He sensed this and withdrew, which did not taint the successful conduct of both primaries.



One other interesting report in the public also portrays Dr. Duffour’s selfish calculation, which went terribly bad for him and his family. It is alleged that he advised or encouraged his son to contest his uncle in the Sekyere Afram Plains, who is the sitting MP of the constituency.



Both his son and brother lost in the parliamentary primaries, giving way to a third outside candidate to carry the day in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency. The ‘sins’ of the father have been visited on the son!



Dr. Duffour’s aim to lead the largest opposition NDC party was also botched! His son who he openly supported has lost his bid too while his brother is still nursing the fresh wounds of defeat by the singular action of Dr. Duffour urging his son to contest his uncle. Interesting political scene indeed!



Dr. Duffour and his handlers have woefully miscalculated the consequences of his legitimate and democratic actions. As the good book said, everything is permissible but it is not everything beneficial.



Unity within the NDC is highly crucial for the rank and file to tackle immediately and ensure that the Party is battle-ready for victory in the 2024 general elections.



A word to a wise is enough.