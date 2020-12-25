Opinions of Friday, 25 December 2020

Columnist: Ibrahim Abdul-Mumuni

Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP; Northerners, Zongos are watching

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Since men have learned to shoot without missing, Eneke the bird has learned to fly without perching - Chinua Achebe



It is contingent on our party the NPP to take a cue from Eneke and continue to adapt strategies that ensure we stave off the NDC and keep us in power for years to come.



The aftermath of this year’s elections clearly indicates that the NDC know they have lost and their posture shows they're preparing the grounds for their demigod John Dramani Mahama to be presented again in 2024. This reasoning is justifiable as Mahama is more popular and powerful in NDC and can defeat any internal challenge with ease. It is against this background that the NPP will need to consider and review our own strategies going into 2024.



One may say it is too early for such proposition but as they say, the early bird catches the worm. It is no secret Alhaji Dr Bawumia has been a target for the NDC and former president Mahama since 2008; they're trying ceaselessly to impugn his integrity. Yet, Alhaj Dr Bawumia remained steadfast and continued to consolidate his appeal in the North, Zongos and settler communities.



The NDC, who once enjoyed unconditional support from northern/zongo/ settler communities are now having to change their pedestrian strategies, thanks to superior political narrative his excellency Dr Bawumia introduced.



That the NPP is underpinned by strong democratic credentials is not debatable. There have been healthy as well as rancous competitions over the years.



The contest to produce a new leader to succeed Nana Addo will equally have a similar dichotomy. With others already expressing their interest, it will not be out of place to make a case for his excellency, Alhaj Dr Bawumia. We have learnt from the Fourth Republic (1992 to present) that, NPP has been tagged as an Akan party, although this notion is diminishing due to efforts made by the party hierarchy to kill such propaganda been amplified by our political opponents.



Former President Kuffour started by appointing Aliu Mahama (Northerner/Muslim/Zongo) with a view to appeal to the aforementioned communities. This remained the case since 2000 and NPP continued to appeal to these communities. This propaganda continued to mutate, in that, our opponents are now saying, ‘NPP will never allow a Northerner/ Muslim to lead the party’ citing Aliu Mahama as an example.



His excellency, Alhaji Dr Bawumia is unlike Aliu Mahama. Since his selection as the running mate in 2008 he has complemented well His Excellency Nana Addo politically and in governance. Indeed, many have adjudged Dr Bawumia the best Vice President Ghana ever had. His technocracy and energy have been remarkable.



We in the NPP cannot afford to not allow a young, vibrant, intelligent and best Vice President to ascend to the throne of President. It is not strategic to deny another Vice President from northern extraction the right to be President. Alhaji Dr Bawumia currently appeals to all- Muslims, Zongo/ settler communities, neutrals, northern, non-Akans, Christians among others because of his humility and unconditional love he has for humanity.



He appeals to the party’s core members and floating voters alike. An NPP presidential candidate other than Dr Bawumia will spell doom for the Party, in the Zongos and an annihilation in the northern regions. The party has to be seen to practicalise what it theorizes and just walk the talk of deAkanising the NPP. It's that straight forward. Bawumia for president in 2024 - In shaa Allah

