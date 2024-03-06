Dr Bawumia's silence on the destructive LGBT+ agenda in Ghana worrying

Opinions of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Columnist: Dindiego Thomas

In recent times, Ghana has found itself grappling with one of the most pressing moral and societal issues of our time: the LGBTQ+ agenda. Throughout the nation, Ghanaians have made their unequivocal stance known - the practice of LGBTQ+ should not be tolerated within our borders.



Yet, worryingly, Vice President Dr Bawumia's silence on this highly contentious topic calls into question his true position on this critical matter. Ghanaians have spoken loudly against this destructive agenda, and if Dr Bawumia wishes to prove his innocence, he must come forward, take a stand, and unequivocally affirm his alignment with the unwavering beliefs shared by the majority of Ghanaians.



The deafening silence of Dr Bawumia bespeaks a profound disregard for the values and traditions that Ghana holds dear. By failing to address the pressing concerns of Ghanaians regarding the LGBTQ+ agenda, he inadvertently lends support to the dangerous practices and ideologies that threaten to erode the fabric of our society. It is high time that Dr Bawumia steps forward and clarifies his position, ensuring the Ghanaian people that their deeply rooted beliefs and cultural norms will not be undermined.



The moral and cultural objections to the LGBTQ+ agenda cannot be brushed aside, disguised as a fight for human rights. Ghana has a rich cultural heritage built on traditional family structures, societal cohesion, and the preservation of our moral compass. Protecting these values does not equal discrimination; rather, it is a way for us to safeguard the unique identity of our nation and ensure that future generations can thrive in an environment conducive to their development.



Those who argue that supporting LGBTQ+ rights is synonymous with progress often disregard the potential ramifications. Encouraging a practice that goes against the core fabric of Ghanaian society risks creating deep divisions and destabilizing the harmony we have fought so hard to cultivate. It is essential to remember that progress cannot be measured solely by adhering to Western notions of liberalism; true progress must be grounded in the context of our own unique nation and heritage.



The absence of Dr Bawumia's voice in this national discourse raises grave concerns about his commitment to upholding the values enshrined in Ghana's Constitution. The principles of family, morality, and cultural preservation are foundational to our identity as Ghanaians. The Constitution acknowledges this by granting individuals the freedom to practice their own culture and religion, and it is crucial for Dr Bawumia, as a leader, to prioritize the will of the people he represents.



Furthermore, Dr Bawumia's continued refusal to address the issue of LGBTQ+ rights casts doubt upon his integrity and transparency as a political figure. Ghana requires leaders who are honest and forthright with their constituents. The Ghanaian people deserve clarity on where their leaders stand on this vital societal issue, without ambiguity or evasion.



Dr Bawumia must demonstrate a genuine commitment to protecting the moral fabric of Ghana by unequivocally standing against the LGBTQ+ agenda and taking proactive steps to preserve our cherished cultural traditions.



It is high time for Dr Bawumia to respond to the prevailing concerns of Ghanaians and engage in a candid dialogue about the destructive consequences of the LGBTQ+ agenda on our nation. His silence only serves to fuel suspicion and hinder progress, stoking fear and uncertainty among the people he is elected to represent. Ghana deserves a leader who will boldly stand against the erosion of our cherished values and ensure that the future of our great nation is grounded in the preservation of our cultural identity.



In conclusion, the disconcerting silence of Dr Bawumia regarding the LGBTQ+ agenda presents a troubling scenario for Ghana. It is imperative that he takes a decisive public stance, assuring the Ghanaian people that he stands firmly against the destructive practices threatening our cherished cultural bonds.



Ghanaians deserve a leader who will champion their beliefs and protect the moral fabric of our society, fortifying our resolve to create a future that upholds the values and traditions we hold dear.