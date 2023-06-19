Dr. Bawumia's loyalty to NPP is unwavering and unquestionable

Opinions of Monday, 19 June 2023

Columnist: Abdul Rashid Issah

It is crystal clear that leadership is not about longevity but impact and influence. Dr. Bawumia's influence on the growth of the NPP is something to write home about. He has demonstrated that one can make a great impact on the progress of something no matter the timing through commitment and dedication. His style of leadership is changing the narrative within the NPP. There is no better option to lead the NPP fraternity than him.



His contributions to party policy development, Dr. Bawumia has actively contributed to shaping the party's policies and ideologies. He has played a significant role in formulating economic policies, particularly in areas such as digitization, financial inclusion, and macroeconomic stability, which align with the NPP's vision.



In terms of Defense, it is fair to say that Dr. Bawumia is the Paolo Maldini of the NPP.



Who is Paolo Maldini?



Paolo Maldini enjoyed a 25-year-long career, all of which was spent with AC Milan. He played a total of 902 games for AC Milan. He also made 126 appearances for Italy and is at the top of the list for the sheer consistency he showcased over two and a half decades.



"Il Capitano" was nothing short of a phenomenon on the pitch and inspired a generation of footballers to become defenders. He was a technically gifted player who could use both feet to the same effect. Maldini started as a right-back but was shifted to the other flank to accommodate Mauro Tassotti at AC Milan. In fact, Maldini could play anywhere in defense. His awareness, tactical intelligence, anticipation, and extremely precise tackling made him a nightmare to go up against. He was just as menacing on the attacking side of things as well.



Defending party positions: Dr. Bawumia consistently represents and defends the NPP's positions in public engagements and debates. He articulates the party's policies, achievements, and plans, demonstrating a deep understanding and commitment to the party's agenda. He inspires a lot of young politicians both within and without. His tactical defense of his party made him a nightmare to his political opponents, especially the larger opposition party (NDC).



Dr. Bawumia maintains a collaborative relationship with the NPP's leadership, particularly with President Nana Akufo-Addo. His loyalty is evident in his unwavering support for the President's vision and policies, working closely with him to implement the government's agenda.



Simply, Dr. Bawumia's loyalty to the NPP is unquestionable due to his consistent party affiliation, leadership roles, contributions to policy development, defense of party positions, active campaigning, and collaborative relationship with party leadership. This loyalty is an essential element of his political identity and underscores his commitment to advancing the NPP's interests and goals.#



Abdul Rashid Issah (Minister)