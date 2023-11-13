Dr. Bawumia's candidacy: A reflection of NPP's failed governance

Opinions of Monday, 13 November 2023

Columnist: Famous Kuadugah

The Ghana Ally Forum (GAF), as a vigilant political pressure group committed to the scrutiny of government actions and the enlightenment of the Ghanaian populace on bad governance, expresses its profound disappointment in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) recent decision to elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as their flagbearer.



The NPP, a party that once claimed to be a beacon of economic reform and hope, has regrettably faltered, entrusting its leadership to a figure whose tenure as Vice President has been characterized by unfulfilled economic promises. The persistent depreciation of the cedi, the unmet pledge of one million dollars per constituency, and the alarming rise in national debt are testaments to a governance that has veered from the path of economic prosperity it once promised the people of Ghana.



The elevation of Dr. Bawumia to flagbearer status is a clear indication that the NPP intends to perpetuate its current economic doctrine—a doctrine that has proven inadequate in addressing the fiscal challenges of our nation. This decision not only undermines the electorate's intelligence but also

their aspirations for a stable and thriving economy.



The specter of corruption and nepotism allegations that have dogged the NPP's governance presents a grave concern that cannot be overlooked. These issues demand an even more rigorous examination with Dr. Bawumia's ascent to the party's forefront. The Ghanaian electorate's faith in the integrity of public institutions has been severely shaken, as malfeasance has surfaced with disheartening regularity.



The NPP's lukewarm and often dismissive response to such serious accusations has only exacerbated the situation, leaving many citizens disillusioned with the state of political accountability.



This erosion of trust is not merely a perception issue; it strikes at the very heart of our democratic principles. When the populace suspects that their leaders are embroiled in self-serving practices, the social contract is undermined, and the legitimacy of governance is called into question. The NPP's handling of these allegations, particularly about Dr. Bawumia's involvement or oversight, is a litmus test for the party's commitment to ethical governance.



The palpable disillusionment among voters is a clarion call for change. The Ghanaian electorate is no longer swayed by lofty rhetoric but demands actionable results. The #FixTheCountry movement and the recent Democracy Hub’s #occupyjulorbi house protest are significant indicators of public sentiment that underscores the urgency for accountability and genuine economic reform.



The NPP's decision to elect Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer for the upcoming electoral cycle is a move that starkly highlights the chasm between the party's leadership and the everyday realities of the Ghanaian citizenry. This choice is not merely about a candidate; it is emblematic of a party seemingly entrenched in its ways, resistant to the winds of change demanded by the populace. It begs the question: does the NPP truly grasp the pulse of the nation, the nuanced needs of its people, and the urgency of the socio-economic transformation that is called for?



The steadfast endorsement of Dr. Bawumia suggests a troubling reluctance by the NPP to introspect, critically assess the efficacy of its policies and adapt to the evolving dynamics of our society. In a time when the nation cries out for innovative solutions to deep-seated economic woes, for a roadmap to sustainable development, and for leadership that can bridge the widening gap between governance and the governed, the NPP's choice appears to be a tone-deaf affirmation of the status quo.



In contrast, the Ghana Ally Forum advocates for a narrative of hope grounded in policy credibility and a track record of economic management. We call for a leadership that embodies transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the socio-economic rejuvenation of Ghana.



Amidst the prevailing economic challenges that continue to burden the ordinary citizens of Ghana, the Ghana Ally Forum demands that Dr. Bawumia, the supposed steward of the nation's Economic Management Team, step forward and account for his professional identity. Is he, or is he not, an economist? The public deserves to know whether Dr. Bawumia still upholds the principles of his Ph.D. in Economics, particularly his advocacy for a shift from a tax-heavy to a production-oriented economy.



It is time for him to come clean about where his expertise truly lies: is it in the realm of economics, or has he completely pivoted to digitalization? The citizens of Ghana require more than evasive maneuvers and political platitudes; they demand concrete answers and a clear demonstration of competence in these trying economic times.



As we approach the December 2024 general election, we urge the Ghanaian people to reflect on the direction our country is heading under the NPP's guidance. It is time for a leadership that not only acknowledges the challenges we face but also possesses the resolve and competence to address them head-on.



The Ghana Ally Forum stands ready to support a future that aligns with the aspirations of Ghanaians—a future where governance is a reflection of the people's will, where economic revival is not just a promise but a reality, and where the integrity of our nation is upheld.



We call on all Ghanaians to join us in this pivotal journey to reclaim the soul of our nation. Together, we can chart a course toward a more prosperous and equitable Ghana.



About Ghana Ally Forum (GAF):



The Ghana Ally Forum is a political pressure group dedicated to scrutinizing government actions, policies, and programs. Our mission is to empower the Ghanaian electorate with critical information to make informed decisions for the betterment of our nation.