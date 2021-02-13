Opinions of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Don’t downplay existence and deadliness of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of millions globally

Novel Coronavirus, otherwise called Covid-19 by international acceptance, does truly exist and it is deadly.



Yes, coronavirus has existed for decades but this deadlier one is different from all the known ones hence given the name NOVEL Coronavirus.



As I love to explain my publications better to the understanding of the ordinary public reader to help him or her assimilate the message I am putting across, I will define what novel is.



NOVEL is defined as, “new and original, not like anything seen before”. Therefore, for a Ghanaian “burger” turned a blogger or troll to claim that coronavirus has existed for decades and it does not affect Africans in general and Ghanaians in particular, hence no need for Ghanaians to be scared or the government to waste money to contain it is preposterous.



This version of the coronavirus is new and deadly, unlike the previously known ones. Its new variant (something that is slightly different from other similar things), known as the second wave of Covid-19, is much deadlier.



The Covid-19 is no respecter of persons, continents or skin colour. It kills the rich, the poor, the educated, the uneducated, white-skinned and black-skinned persons. It kills both the neatest and the dirtiest persons. Therefore, for anyone to allege that it is the abundance of filth in Ghana that is killing people but not the Covid-19 pandemic hence the government’s expenditure on containing the virus is senseless, makes whoever is saying that appear unrealistic.



If filth is the cause of the infection, why is it killing more people in the white man’s land where observance of neatness is almost part and parcel of their daily life?



You can insult whoever you want to as much as you like but to put out false information amid insulting the leaders is completely out of place.



We all know that there are many diseases that are killing people but all the focus has been on Covid-19 because of its novelty and deadliness. The fact that attention is more focused on containing Covid-19 than the other diseases does not make all of our leaders incompetent, clueless and stupid as alleged by a Ghanaian-German “burger”.



Fellow Ghanaians, whether you are in Ghana or abroad, bear in mind that Covid-19 is real. It exists. It is deadly. As I write, it has claimed the life of one of my first cousins. In Ghana, it is killing people so we have to take all the necessary precautions as are advised by the governments the world over, to stay safe. Let us continue to use our herbal immune booster concoctions as much as we can.