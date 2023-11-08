Does gari consumption affect your eyesight - Separating fact from fiction

Opinions of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

Fiction- There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that consuming gari, a popular West African food made from cassava, has any direct impact on eyesight. Gari is a staple food in many West African countries and is consumed by millions of people without any reported adverse effects on vision.



Eyesight is influenced by various factors, including genetics, overall health, and lifestyle choices. While a balanced and nutritious diet is important for maintaining good eye health, consuming gari alone cannot be attributed to any negative impact on eyesight.



However, it is worth noting that malnutrition and deficiencies in certain nutrients can have detrimental effects on eye health. For example, a lack of vitamin A can lead to conditions such as night blindness. It is essential to have a varied diet that includes a wide range of nutrients to support overall health, including eye health.



If you have concerns about your eyesight or wish to maintain good eye health, it is advisable to consult an eye care professional. Regular eye check-ups, a balanced diet, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as avoiding smoking and protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays, are key to maintaining optimal eye health.