Do not kill the hen that lays the golden egg

Opinions of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Columnist: Orleans Brown

I read with dismay a publication on Opera News, 24th April 2021, suggesting that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has listed Kwaku Tabi Amponsah as the CEO of Ghana Post.



Perhaps the said publication may be an agenda or a dream. I wish to officially bring this to the attention of the President and appeal to the good offices of the President, Vice President, Minister of Communications and Digitisation, and the Ghanaian Business Community that the current MD of Ghana Post need not be changed.



I have followed Ghana Post since my secondary school days in the 80s and I can tell that until about 3 years ago, the company was doing business in the dark. They were far behind any serious business in Ghana. In fact, I always felt sorry for workers of the company but for the intervention of the President, bringing one James Kwofie to transform the place.



My dad worked with the company. He tells me how financially viable the post was until in the 90s where internet rendered the company almost useless. One wished to help because we saw our future shaped by a father who joyously worked his years to see us through school as a staff of Ghana Post. I would not want to work there or have my business run by them. DHL and other private courier companies supported my business with smart deliveries.



Two years ago, a friend testified about Ghana Post and how secured their deliveries have been. I decided to try them with few items and indeed Ghana Post surprised me. Not only did my items arrive within expected time, but I could also track and trace my items once it was received by Ghana Post. I calculate the cost of my shipment on Ghana Post website before I get to their counters.



Business took me to Kumasi and was wondering how to settle my letter box bills because I needed to dodge penalty. My friend at the Circle Post office sent me a short code to pay online. This was amazing. I exclaimed, “is this real?”.



I need not bore my readers with the experiences I am enjoying with Ghana Post deliveries. My reason for writing is to tell the President that Ghana Post needs stability. Maintaining the current Managing Director whose vision has moved the company from point 1 to point 8 out of 10, is the right thing to do.



Since last Saturday, my interest found me talking to friends I have made working in Ghana Post. The revelation about Mr. Tabi leaves mush to be desired. In short, he is not fit for the position. One can tell who between the two leaders is business minded from testimonies of staff.



Let us return favours to James Kwofie by maintaining him at Ghana Post for the good work done. Or better still give him another place where he can use his entrepreneurial experiences to drive business growth.