Disparity on electoral figures

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Dear John Dramani Mahama, Former President of the Republic of Ghana and NDC Presidential Candidate for 2020 Elections.



Congratulations on your high democratic credentials. I will like to express appreciation and salute you for choosing a legal option within our democratic space to fight for your right and resolve any dispute arising out of the just-ended elections. Your speech last night indicated that in spite of your strong disagreement you still have confidence in our democracy!!! That is most impressive and commendable!!!



Base on an analysis of public facts and data as released by the Electoral Commission, I sincerely did not predict that you will accept the declared presidential results as announced by Jean Mensah.



Some of these facts outlined below indicate that there is something fundamentally wrong and the Electoral Commission of Ghana Needs to be held accountable within the democratic process to provide clear answers to avoid any precedents that will harm our future.



CLEAR DISPARITY IN EASTERN REGIONAL FIGURES.



The eastern Regional Returning Officer announced figures of 729146 (Nana Addo) And 454176 (John Mahama)and the same captured on video and supported by available pink sheets signed by both parties. However, what has been publicly declared by Jean Mensah is 752,061 (Nana Addo) and 470,999 (John Mahama). Certainly, All well-meaning Ghanaians need to know what happened and how those figures transformed especially when the opposition has contested those changes.



CLEAR ARITHMETICAL ERRORS AND DISCREPANCIES IN THE PRESIDENTIAL FIGURES DECLARED BY JEAN MENSAH.



Base on the figures presented by jean Mensah at the time of her declaration, President Nana Addo Dankwa's percentage can only be 50.098 % and not 51.595%. The total commutative percentage as declared by Jean Mensah was also above 100%. When you recalculate the percentage base on total votes as per each candidate,(13,121,111) you get a cumulative percentage of 97.667%



In both, the First Declaration by Jean Mensah (with 13,434,574 valid votes) and the follow up statement of clarification, ( 13,119,460 Valid Votes) neither the nominal votes nor the percentage for all the 12 presidential candidates were the same. This leaves a difference of 313,463 (2.333%) valid votes that are unaccounted for.



In such a fierce context, such obvious errors only erode confidence in the declaration. As a country, we need an opportunity within the legal process to understand what actually happened.





THE ANALYSIS ON RESULTS OF TECHIMAN SOUTH CONSTITUENCY



JEAN Mensah mentioned clearly in her declaration that, even if the entire results of Techiman south (128,018 voters) are giving to Mr. John Dramani Mahama, it will not make any difference hence her declaration. However, quick verification and computation of that prove otherwise, with the figures giving out at the time of declaration even 30% of votes from Techiman South could lead to a possible round-off. HOW DID JEAN MENSAH ARRIVE AT HER CONCLUSIONS AT THE TIME OF HER DECLARATIONS IS AMAZING?



CONCLUSION



Ladies and gentlemen, Regardless of your political leaning, such a clear disparity needs explanation. We must hold the Electoral Commission accountable on that score.



Regardless of the outcome of the process, it is important for Ghanaians to know that None of the two political parties can unilaterally rule the nation for the next four years on partisan lines.



It will demand, negotiations, compromise, lobbying, and objectivity. That will involve all of us showing readiness to agree and speak up on obvious and unacceptable infractions.



God bless Ghana

