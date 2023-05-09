Discrepancies in sharing of the academic intervention fund

Opinions of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Columnist: OHENEBA KWAKU GYEKYE

I wonder if some headmasters in the Ashanti Region want the Free Senior High school programme to collapse and make the present government's good intentions a worse one.



I am saying this because those headmasters want to better themselves to the detriment of the teachers they are working with. My question now is are they superior to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service?



Why do they always use their selfish discretion on directives given to them by the superior?



Last year's unpleasant issues on disbursement of academic intervention fund arose and weren't happy about the daylight robbery they suffered in the hands of these recalcitrant headmasters.



They deputy Director General of Ghana Education Service in his wisdom and competence has come out clearly with a reasonable disbursement plan but some headmasters think his directives is useless and nonsensical so they have gone on to implement their own cunning way.



I am by this report saying that teachers are not happy at all on how the money was shared. Why should the headmasters, assistant headmasters, senior housemasters/ mistress, head of departments and form masters take the lions share of the cake to the detriment of the teachers who suffered during the work?



Per the directive given by the Director General, it is spelt in black and white that on no account should anyone benefit twice. What are we witnessing now in some schools in Ashanti Region?



I am not sure the Regional Director and those mandated to audit how the monies are shared among teachers in individual SHS in the Ashanti Region did a good job else they would have noticed the double benefits some got and worked by the directives given to them.



I am therefore asking the Director General of Ghana Education Service as a matter of urgency to do a proper audit and bring the culprits into book. The government of Ghana is doing everything she could to make education better and profitable but the headmasters/ mistress in our senior high schools are pulling his legs down.



Ministry of Education should rise up if he is asleep and crack the whip or overhaul the the Senior High School programme.



I shall in my subsequent reports own up yet another crime driving the system into a ditch.