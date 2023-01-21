Opinions of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Columnist: Brother Amartey

It's time to disband Tema Development Corporation and return all the lands to the indigenous people of Tema. The Tema Municipal Assembly is more than capable of handling the development of Tema.



The haphazard way the people of Tema were removed and their lands taken from them is unconscionable, but after many decades, no government of Ghana has addressed the issue.



Lands are being stolen from the people, ostensibly for development purposes, only to be passed on to individuals, companies and organizations, while the Tema people live in abject poverty and squalor.



It's time for the Tema Municipal Assembly to take charge to seek the welfare of the people of Tema. Disband the TDC now!



The land belongs to the people and not government, and every acquisition by government must be duly compensated! Enough is enough!



