Opinions of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Columnist: Kwaku Darko, Contributor

Dignitaries Celebrate Okatakyi Professor Amanfi VII In Style

King Okatakyi Professor Amanfi VII, overlord of Asebu Kingdom

High profile personalities from far and near on Tuesday marked the 62nd birthday celebration of King Okatakyi Professor Amanfi VII, overlord of Asebu Kingdom of Ghana in style-via a virtual party.



Themed ‘A virtual birthday party fit for a king’, the virtual ceremony attracted men and women of high social, academic and royal standing.



The occasion had the former African Union (AU) Ambassador to the US, Her Excellency Arikana Chimbohori-Quao extoll the birthday celebrant for the promotion of Pan Africanism.



She pointed out that the Asebu Kingdom is in talks with her organization the African Diaspora Development Institute ( ADDI) to build a Wakanda Village (Return City) at Asebu, a Smart City, which will serve as a module for the future of Africa and home for returnees from the African Diaspora.



Also in attendance for the occasion was Dr Nana Kwamena Kra II, Tufuhen of Atonkwa, Elmina, Provost at the Obokese University of Excellence ( OUE) he expressed total appreciation to Okatakyi for his dedication to the African Cause. He also expressed the hope that the Obokese University of Excellence being the very first African Centered institution of higher learning in the continent with its main campus at Asebu will serve as a shinning example to the world for what the Asebu Kingdom is all about.



Chancellor of African University College of Communication(AUCC) Dr. Kojo Yankah mentioned that the opening of African Heritage Museum at Pomadze in the Central Region and the Asebu Pan African Village Project has a huge potential to help promote heritage and research tourism in the Region.



Okatakyi, who spoke through his linguist for the occasion Nana Obokese Ampah I, Apegyahen of Asebu Traditional Area was whole hearted in his show of appreciation for the love shown him and pledged his continuing support to ensure Africa and its children all over the world gains its total emancipation and respect. Ms Rita Amoanyiwah Edusah, a Circuit Court Judge in Ghana and daughter of Okatakyi thanked the people of Asebu, Central Region and Ghana as well as Africans the world over for the support shown his father in his bold attempt to make the Asebu Kingdom a home for all African people.



Dr. Delano Johnson of FraserNation, Dr. Kese Jabari, a Fashion Mogul, Dr. Anthony Browder and Queen Mother ElAnee Barclay Jones, CEO of HOW Institute were all present.

