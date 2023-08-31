Diaspora lens tiptoeing between competence

Opinions of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Columnist: Ghadym

Balance is often elusive. When faced with the critical decision of choosing between competence and loyalty, African politicians must heed the call to

prioritize competence for the greater good of their nations and citizens.



Competence, the possession of necessary skills, knowledge, and expertise, is the cornerstone of effective governance. The core mandate of any political leader is to deliver on the needs and aspirations of their people. To achieve this,

surrounded by capable individuals who possess the skills to address complex issues and drive progress is paramount. After all, governance is not a solitary

endeavor; it requires a team that is equipped to tackle multifaceted challenges head-on.



In contrast, loyalty, though valuable, can become a double-edged sword when placed above competence. Blind loyalty, especially in the realm of politics, can sometimes cloud judgment and deter critical decision-making. While loyalty undoubtedly fosters a sense of unity and cohesiveness within a team, it should never come at the cost of effective governance.



In a perfect world, African leaders would effortlessly balance both competence and loyalty within their inner circles. However, the political landscape is far

from perfect, often forcing leaders to make tough choices. When faced with this dilemma, the scales should tip in favor of competence.



Competent advisors, ministers, and officials can provide the necessary expertise to steer a nation towards progress, ultimately benefitting the citizens.



It's important to recognize that while competencies should be a priority, loyalty should not be dismissed altogether. Loyalty, when founded on shared values and a commitment to the greater good, can enhance team cohesion and morale. A balanced approach entails fostering loyalty while ensuring that it never blinds the pursuit of excellence.



One of the key arguments against prioritizing competence is the fear that disloyalty could lead to internal conflicts, hampering the government's ability to deliver on its promises. While this concern is valid, it is essential to note that strong leadership can bridge the gap. A leader who can effectively communicate, inspire, and manage conflicts can mitigate the impact of disloyalty.



Transparency, accountability, and open dialogue are tools that can mend fractures within a team and ensure that the nation's priorities remain unwavering.



In conclusion, the delicate dance between competence and loyalty is a dilemma that African politicians must navigate with prudence. In the grand scheme of governance, the paramount objective is to deliver on the needs of the people. Surrounding oneself with competent individuals, regardless of their level of loyalty, is pivotal to achieving this goal.



While loyalty has its merits, it should never compromise a leader's commitment to effective and impactful governance.



As African leaders stand at this crossroads, the wisdom to prioritize competence over blind loyalty will pave the way for nations to prosper. The road to

progress is not always smooth, but with a team driven by capability, a nation can surmount challenges, uplift its citizens, and build a brighter future. The balance may be delicate, but by placing competence at the forefront, African politicians can lead their nations toward a more prosperous future.



