Devoted Ato Forson's elevation is a plus for the NDC

Opinions of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Columnist: Dela Coffie

When the chips are down and all else seems lost, Dr Ato Forson at the very least can always come in handy.



That's the verdict out there, and like all the leaders before him, Ato Forson will certainly deliver the goods without fear or favour.



To be fair, I would have wished that the Parliamentary leadership transition from Haruna Iddrisu to Dr Ato Forson were a bit more smooth and without the rancour and disagreement that greeted the announcement. But then, in a contest for the NDC’s affection between economic policy communications and political expediency, there’s only ever going to be one winner.



Truth is, when it comes to the politics of the NDC, there are a few frontline campaigners that I can readily stick my neck out for, and Ato Forson is one such individual.



From his previous portfolio in and out of government and to his role as ranking member on the Finance Committee, Ato Forson has shown himself to be a man unhindered by dogma and a politician who actually gets things done.



Think of the work he has done as the NDC lead speaker on the economy since 2017, holding Ken Ofori-Atta's feet to the fire, and on just about every front, it has been unapologetically non-stop delivery and service to the NDC.



In actual fact, Ato Forson may not be the sharpest pencil in the box but he has proven to be a thoroughly modern leader fit for this era, and the NDC in Parliament is better off with his leadership.



So yes, it is a shame Haruna is the political fall guy here but this is politics, it can get murky and complex at times.



Then again, there comes a time when the young succeed the old.



Get going, Ato! And get the job done. It is your time.