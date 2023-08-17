Development equals taxation: Embracing the 10% betting tax

Opinions of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

In the world of economics, the relationship between development and taxation has long been acknowledged as a crucial aspect of a growing society. As nations strive for progress, funding essential projects and social interest programs becomes imperative.



One beautiful proposition that aligns with this concept is the implementation of the government's 10% betting tax, a strategy that could potentially strengthen both development and revenue streams.



Development and taxation are intricately intertwined, forming a symbiotic relationship that powers the wheels of progress.



Government calculatedly relies on taxes to generate the needed funds for public infrastructure, healthcare, education, and a plethora of social services that contribute to a higher quality of life for the citizens.



These investments, in turn, drive economic growth and development, creating a cycle where the government can provide the foundation for advancement.



In this context, taxation acts as the fuel that propels development. The revenue that is to be collected from this 10% betting tax will be reinvested into projects that enhance infrastructure, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity. How will the infrastructure deficits in the country be solved should the country continue to flounder in insolvency?



The revenue generated from this tax, in turn, boosts consumer spending, encourages innovation, and attracts foreign investment, culminating in a self-perpetuating cycle of prosperity for us all.