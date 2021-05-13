Developing refuse dumping site at Avenor road; an eyesore!!!

Opinions of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Columnist: Edem Latsu

Just right at Avenor Junction, adjacent the O. A. Bus Terminal Station opposite the washing bay where the Electricity Company of Ghana Avenor office is located, some portion of this busy street pavement walkway is gradually being turned into a refuse dump site by some recalcitrants residing in that enclave.



However, carefully looking at this developing dumping site, you can tell that Zoomlion has been there to mount a signboard in a deliberate attempt to caution the general public to desist from this reckless act.



Again, to me, it’s an eyesore. I do not think it’s enough to curb this deteriorating situation since we are gradually approaching the rainy season and this piled-up refuse can end up choking the drainages just in case it rains.



As a people, it’s like, we wait till the worse happens before we act. This “troubled” spot is under the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s constituency. He just launched a campaign aim at making Accra work.



I am therefore pleading with you to assist me use your medium to appeal to the city sanitation taskforce, Zoomlion, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and other affiliated relevant outfits to quickly attend to this filthy spot right in the middle of a major road to be kept clean.



