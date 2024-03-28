Opinions of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Columnist: Patricia Rockson Hammond

Depression: The quiet battle within



When there are no words to describe the silent battles, you experience within, what do you do? Depression can happen to anyone. People who have lived through abuse, severe losses or other stressful events are more likely to develop depression.





Most young adults, from 35 and beyond have experienced one form of depression or the other. It can affect individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life, and its severity can range from mild to severe. Depression is not a sign of weakness or a character flaw but a medical condition that requires understanding, compassion, and appropriate treatment.





Unfortunately, some spiritualise it and could rather spend time in prayer rather than seeking help. I am not against prayer because I believe prayer has the power to accomplish what nothing else can. But why spend hours in prayer when you are not ready to let go of the pain within by seeking help. Prayer is also another form of seeking help. So, while you pray, avail yourself for counselling as well.





Depression is a complex mental health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It goes beyond occasional feelings of sadness or low mood and can significantly impact a person's thoughts, emotions, behaviours, and overall quality of life. Despite its prevalence, depression is often misunderstood, leading to stigma and barriers to seeking help.





In my country Ghana where there is continuous instability in the economy, not knowing where the next meal will come from, politics; where you keep hearing lots of promises and your heart can only say, “these are all lies”, weather; the unbearable heat with no end in sight, finances; living from hand to mouth and the inability to save for a rainy day, unemployment; loss of jobs and the continuous submitting of CVs without any call for interview, etc depression doesn’t need permission to dwell with you. Our state automatically invites it.





One may ask, what is depression? C.S. Lewis once said, “Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also harder to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden: it is easier to say “My tooth is aching” than to say ‘My heart is broken.’





Depression is a multifaceted condition with various contributing factors, including:

Biological Factors: Imbalances in brain chemicals, genetics, hormonal changes, and neurological differences can predispose individuals to depression.





Environmental Factors: Traumatic life events, chronic stress, abuse, neglect, loss, and significant life changes can trigger or exacerbate depression.





Psychological Factors: Negative thought patterns, low self-esteem, perfectionism, and unresolved emotional issues can contribute to the development of depression. Depression can manifest in a wide range of symptoms, which may vary from person to person. Common symptoms include:



• Persistent feelings of sadness, emptiness, or hopelessness



• Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed

• Changes in appetite or weight

• Sleep disturbances (insomnia or oversleeping)

• Fatigue or loss of energy

• Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering details

• Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt

• Irritability, agitation, or restlessness

• Physical symptoms such as headaches, digestive issues, or unexplained aches and pains

• Thoughts of death or suicide, suicide attempts, or self-harming behaviours





Depression is a treatable condition, and there are various effective approaches to managing its symptoms. Treatment options may include:

• Therapy: Psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), interpersonal therapy (IPT), or dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), can help individuals identify and address negative thought patterns, develop coping strategies, and improve interpersonal relationships.

• Medication: Antidepressant medications, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), or tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), may be prescribed to help regulate mood and alleviate symptoms of depression.

• Lifestyle Changes: Engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet, getting adequate sleep, practicing stress management techniques (e.g., mindfulness, meditation, relaxation exercises), and avoiding substance abuse can support overall well-being and complement other treatment approaches.

• Support Network: Building a strong support network of friends, family members, support groups, or mental health professionals can provide encouragement, validation, and practical assistance during challenging times.





Depression doesn’t have to be a normal part of life, and those who deal with it don’t have to make the journey alone. Get the help you need, so you can start to heal. Depression is also not a normal part of getting older. Even though your life goes through many changes, feeling depressed doesn’t have to be permanent.