Delegates of Wa West Constituency should vote for Patrick Pharuk Bandanaa

Opinions of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Columnist: Joseph Bandanaa

After initially hesitating due to the potential negative connotation of "blood supporting blood", I believe that a good person is a good person regardless of their familial relationship to you. Before delving into the reasons why NDC delegates in the Wa West Constituency should vote for Patrick Pharuk Bandanaa, I I want to make it clear that my support for him goes beyond our familial ties.



Patrick has helped me grow in ways that I never thought possible, and this sentiment is echoed by many young people, not just in Wa West. As the Bible admonishes, he has done a lot of good in silence.



Despite the incumbent parliamentary representation that Wa West has had for many

years, there are current concerns of false information and unidentified projects being implemented in the name of the people. However, for any NDC delegate in Wa West who is looking towards the future, there are 7 key reasons why voting for Patrick Pharuk Bandanaa (#2) is crucial.



Experience: Patrick has a wealth of experience in both public service (Foreign Affairs) and the private sector (iLink Africa - an organization that trains and empowers young aspiring agriculturists with foreign-based skills to be independent, and Africa Youth Justice an organization that champions the poor

and destitute by securing fair access to justice). With his extensive network and exposure, Patrick is well-equipped to bring much-needed development to the

constituency.



Policies: The interventions that Patrick has made in the past give a clear indication of his policies. Whether it be healthcare reform, education reform, or economic policies that create jobs for the youth, Patrick has a track record of prioritizing the needs of his constituents.



Character: Since 2011, when Patrick first expressed his interest in championing the cause of Wa West, he has consistently displayed strong character traits such as honesty, integrity, and empathy. These traits have guided him throughout his political career and inspire confidence and trust among those who know him. Perhaps his only weakness is that he cares too much, but this is also what makes him selfless.



Vision: Patrick's vision of 'same plight, same fight' as echoed in the theme 'Wa West I see' is a holistic and well-thought-out goal of improving the quality of life for his constituents. This vision resonates with the aspirations of the youth in Wa West.



Leadership qualities: Patrick is a leader who believes in empowering everyone on his team, regardless of their religion, age, or other factors. He has the ability to inspire and motivate others, communicate clearly and persuasively, and make tough decisions.



Track record: Based on his success in his professional endeavours, it is clear that Patrick has the ability to achieve results and make positive changes with his own resources. Evidence of this can be seen throughout the entire constituency.



Coalition building: Patrick has a talent for bringing people from diverse

backgrounds and political persuasions together to achieve common goals. He

has demonstrated this ability through his work building coalitions and

partnerships.



At this point in NDC parliamentary representation, it is important to differentiate between a storyteller and a liar. 'A storyteller makes up things to help other people; a liar makes up things to help himself'.