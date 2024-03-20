Delayed allowances for National Service Personnel in Western Region

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Columnist: Emmanuel Baidoo

Dear National Service Director and members of the entourage, Western Region, to be precise,



I trust this communication finds you well, albeit with a matter of utmost urgency that demands your immediate attention. Before delving into the heart of the issue, allow me to pose a fundamental question: What is the core duty of a president, and why were you entrusted with the presidency through our votes?



Regrettably, it has come to our attention that our allowances as National Service personnel have not been disbursed for the past five months. This state of affairs is not only unacceptable but also deeply disappointing and frustrating.



The decision by the NSS director to withhold our allowances for such an extended period is incomprehensible and has left us in a state of incredulity. Many of us, who rely on these allowances for our basic needs, are facing dire financial hardships due to this negligence.



The majority of National Service Personnel are not only infuriated but also feel betrayed by the lack of accountability and responsibility exhibited by the NSS director in fulfilling their obligation of timely allowance payments.



We find it outrageous that, without any valid reason, we are being denied our rightful allowances for such an extended duration. This injustice is not only unjust but also unfair to those of us who depend on these allowances for our sustenance.



The negligence and indifference displayed by the NSS director towards our financial well-being are appalling and cannot be condoned. It is imperative that immediate action be taken to rectify this situation and ensure that our allowances are disbursed without further delay.



We urge you to intervene swiftly and decisively to address this issue. Should there be no positive resolution by the end of this week, rest assured that you will hear from a significant number of us expressing our dissatisfaction and seeking redress.