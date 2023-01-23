Dela Coffie's open letter to the NDC General Secretary

Opinions of Monday, 23 January 2023

Columnist: Dela Coffie

Hearty congratulations once more on your elevation as the chief executive officer of the party of Rawlings. From my observation, it has been an interesting first few weeks on the job for you.



In all fairness, you're largely seen as your own man, not an identikit career politician trying to climb the greasy pole.



Oh yes, you're a man grievously capable of exercising political authority.



I believe in you, and your capabilities. I also believe you have what it takes to reappraise how modern intra-party democracy works.



Indeed, I have no doubt in my mind that you are the man to restore some discipline and the needed sanity back into the ranks of the NDC.



That said, let's bring some things into perspective here.



It's eerie and alarming how the leadership contest has opened up so many new demonstrably anti-democratic antics and excessively adversarial ways of politicking in the NDC.



The sad part is that the party seems stuck in some adolescent turmoil - The routinely and surprisingly unsophisticated charade and the choreographed endorsement of former president Mahama by some members of the national executive committee ahead of the forthcoming presidential nomination exercise should be a matter of concern to your good office.



Unfortunately, there do appear to be quite a lot of people who seem to think that any discussion that's a bit more sophisticated than, "Mahama must run unopposed," is hostile and must not be entertained.



I'm fully aware that some people have built a whole industry, and careers on the "Mahama bubble," and will defend their monopoly on it. But then, we have to grasp the fact that it is utterly insane to find oneself in a pit, whilst furiously digging deeper, every single day.



In essence, there must not be a faint possibility of the party leadership making the cannon balls for others to fire, then sits back in a faux dignified silence.



Truth is, if leadership joins hands with people who are unconscious of the aspirations of the grassroots to impose a candidate on the party, there will be a rippling effect and considerable rebellion that will certainly affect the chances of the party in 2024.



Let's all be reminded that, there are a lot of NDC voters that are disgusted by what 'their' party has become, yet cannot bring themselves to vote any other way. That group of the voter population is actually sitting on the fence and patiently waiting for a new leadership approach to issues to decide on their involvement or otherwise.



So, there you have it - You must make the rules work in the party and crack the whip with conviction, and also keep erring executives in check. You have a historic opportunity to change the NDC's political culture for the better. What’s more, you have an opportunity to repudiate, reverse and eliminate in all its respects the ill-begotten political culture bequeathed to you.



The NDC under your watch ought to get rid of the outdated party politics that can no longer galvanise voters - The party should still be a broad church and people should be free to disagree on particular issues and have a chance to reassess where they stand in relation to the leadership direction of the party.



Democracy is about giving people the choice to make decisions good or bad, and as such, people should not be forced to toe a particular line in the flagbearership contest.



Respectfully, sir, this is a new era in NDC politics, and it is your time - Your drive to democratise and free politics from the suffocating grip of the sectarian influence of a few in the NDC ought to move on without any fear or favour.



We will only win 2024 by being sincere and honest with ourselves.