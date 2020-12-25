Opinions of Friday, 25 December 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Declaration of support for Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia to ensure continuity of NPP governance beyond 2024

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Today, Friday, 25th December 2024, a memorable day of the worldwide Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, I, Rockson Adofo, the proud son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, do, declare that I throw my supportive weight behind Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia, the current Vice President of Ghana, as the possible replacement for His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, when the president's tenure of second term in office comes to an end.



My thoughtful decision made is based on ensuring continuity of governance of Ghana by the more farsighted, more credible, more able and comparatively less corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This decision is born out of strategy, taking into account many factors; the continuous plausible role played by him and how he has projected himself so veritably capable and able of steering Ghana out of her devastating poverty by his innovative ideas and policies mutually agreed by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He has indeed put his shoulder to the wheel (to work energetically toward a goal) to garner NPP votes from parts of the country which were once virtually a desert and "no-go-zone" for the NPP as far as election-winning votes come into mind, or were concerned.



His services must be rewarded. The continuity of NPP as a party and a people governing Ghana for several years, breaking the obsessed notion that a political party is only allowed a continuous two terms in office and be compulsorily replaced, is greatly hinged on how Dr Bawumia will be treated come the time of seeking a flagbearer for NPP, hence a replacement, for Nana Akufo-Addo.



I am not going to expound on my positive declaration in favour of Dr Bawumia today, but weeks, months or years later.



Although a grey hair is not a repository of wisdom, same as an old age not an indication of wisdom, I can say without vaunt that mine is. I am a fountain overflowing with wisdom, owing to my position of selflessly pursuing the cause of collective interests of Ghanaians and being the voice of the voiceless. I tell only the truth as I see it. By this, the abundance grace of God is always upon me.



In the meantime, I shall entreat Dr Bawumia to continue to be honest to Nana Akufo-Addo, to NPP and to the people of Ghana. He should keep to the clean path he has chosen without ever allowing himself to be corruptly influenced by his alleged "Bawumia Boys" or any traditional overlord.



He must keep to his cherishingly espoused noble plans for Ghana prior to entering into politics. The day he deviates from them to pursue the interests of the few surrounding him or that of certain so-called powerful traditional overlords, he will have failed his plans and become unfit for the presidency.



NPP as a party and people, have a proven record of moving Ghana higher up the economic ladder and seeking the betterment of Ghanaians each time they come to power. No wonder that the need calls for them to be in power for several years. They build while the NDC dismantles.



Dr Bawumia, alias Mr Digital, keep to the clean path you have taken and the God (Allah) that chose you for Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP will touch the hearts of many to support you when the appropriate time comes.



In conclusion, I quote Galatians 4:16, "Have I now become your enemy by telling you the truth?"



A Merry Christmas to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, my wife, children and grandchildren, the entire Basoah and Awo Serwaah family and all Ghanaians.

