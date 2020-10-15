Opinions of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Debunk fake news on the confiscation of £26 Million from a govt appointee at Heathrow Airport

No news on any such apprehension of a Ghanaian has been broadcast in Britain

I submitted an article for publishing in the wee hours of Monday, 12 October 2020, on the fake news about the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of Britain impounding twenty six million pounds (£26,000,000.00) belonging to a member or members of the Ghana ruling NPP government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Unfortunately as it turned out, none of my three online publishers did put out the publication. If they had, it could have helped to calm the fears and tempers of those Ghanaians who have believed the story in toto, although completely false as it is.



The trending on the social media platforms of the confiscation of the said amount at the London Heathrow Airport must be debunked. No money of that sort has been confiscated from any Ghanaian at any airports in Britain.



No news on any such apprehension of Ghanaian has been broadcast in Britain. The accompanying news purported to have been broadcast on a London radio or TV station is utterly false.



If any such fraudulent transport of money from Ghana to Britain had been encountered in London, the BBC and other major media houses or newspapers would have carried the story but as I write, nothing of the sort had happened.



I shall encourage Ghanaians to be a little savvy to cross-check for facts when they do receive such propaganda materials masterminded and distributed by the NDC, on their social media platforms like WhatsApp. In the information technology world, it suffices to google search for confirmation or refutation of such purported breaking news.



I can state on authority, writing from London, that any news relating to the said £26 million as transported to London by a member of the NPP government for whatever reason is false. It is the handiwork of the NDC guys who are desperate for power but their tactic has failed.



Any doubting Thomas must please search on the internet for any information relating to it as may have been carried by any newspaper, radio station or television station in London apart from the purported announcement attached to the fake news.



It is a disgrace on the part of Inusah Fuseini, a former NDC Minister and currently a Member of Parliament, doubling as a lawyer, to support and propagate such fake news. A lawyer who cannot cross-check information reaching him to ascertain its veracity or falsity before swallowing it hook, line and sinker and then trumpeting it to the whole world. Is he a credible lawyer anyway? I don't think so!



Once again, no such money has been confiscated at the Heathrow Airport as coming from Ghana.



One only sees the incompetent, devilish and good-for-nothing NDC goons gleefully propagating that fake news. Anyone with a smart phone or computer should please google search, thus visit the internet, for clarification form British newspapers and media houses but not from the Ghana online news portals or the NDC newspapers like the Herald that are simply giving currency to the false news without conducting their own proper investigations into it.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.