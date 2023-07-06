Opinions of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Columnist: Clemkoenya

Sequel to Senyo Hosi's "A lonely journey". (The perspective of one who's been there.)



Death showed me pepper.

"Kue wor num metsi dumanyame" (to wit.. Death left me stranded in an unknown place)

I cried deep

The pain was sharp

Many helped to mourn

But soon were gone.

My world shattered.

The scattered pieces

All I gathered.



A pelican lost in the desert.

All alone, A fish out of water.

The safe cloak forcefully torn away.

No more warmth, No more care.

A chill runs down my spine

The truth made me shudder.

A stark reality that birthed my new Dawn.



A lone ranger

A task at hand.

Few still cared, for they know the pain.

Downcasted, yes!

Still I rise.

A puzzle to fix.

Confusing glimpses they give.

Some days good.

Some days hazy.

Still I strive to walk the test.

My pain my pain.

My wail my wail.

My race to run.

For life, still moves on.



Clemkoenya

5th July 2023