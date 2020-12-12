Opinions of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Columnist: Jemima Nunoo

Dear President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your re-election.



You fought hard, ran a decent race, and ended victorious. Many people, like myself, who were rooting for you are ecstatic about your re-election and the prospect it brings.



The people of Ghana have spoken once again. The evident majority have endorsed you and your able Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government.



With the results of this election, we see the majority of the people of Ghana have seen hope in the change that came over our great country 4 years ago.



The encouraging voter turnout of 79% is a clear indication of the support for and continued trust in the Akufo-Addo-led government’s capabilities.



Contrary to unsubstantiated speculations from quarters who may have their own personal axes to grind, the people of Ghana have endorsed your leadership and have shown that they have trust in the path to prosperity and development you are taking Ghana.



Your numbers increased by almost 1 million votes (981,619) as compared to the 2016 election and that further points to the fact that the people of Ghana have confidence in you.



Throughout this electoral process you have been exemplary. Even when votes were contested you chose the route of unity and peace instead of incitement and division.



We are confident that in your second term your leadership will continue to be one of service, dedication, commitment and sacrifice working to ensure that every citizen of our beloved country is a part of the progress and development, leaving no one behind.



By giving you and the NPP another term in office, the people of Ghana have said yes to a continuation of a stable and digitised economy, free quality education for our children, an equitable and accessible healthcare system, rapid industrialisation which also supports growth in the agriculture sector, security for our farmers, maintenance of our security forces and sustained prosperity for our country Ghana.



The policies and programmes implemented by this government, such as one district one factory, planting for food and jobs, one village one dam, Free SHS, one constituency one ambulance and many more are a testament to this Government’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive development.



The people of Ghana have chosen never to return to Dumsor, they have chosen to turn their backs on gross mismanagement and incompetence. The people of Ghana have completely rejected failed promises and broken dreams.



The people of Ghana have once again given you permission to transform our beautiful country into an envy of the world. I have no doubt in my mind that, just as you have proved in your first term, you will continue to keep your promises and deliver wealth and equal opportunities for all the people of Ghana.



Best Regards,



Jemima Nunoo (PhD)

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.