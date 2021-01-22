Opinions of Friday, 22 January 2021

Columnist: Reindolf Amankwa

Dear President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I bring you fraternal greetings from the Elders of my village, Nkwanta-Akrofrom in the Afigya Kwabre South District. Respectfully, I take this opportunity to extend their heartfelt congratulations to you on the assumption of your second term in office. Your regular visit to our home has won their heart so much so that they say, if the laws permitted for an extension of duty, your tenure as President of the Republic of Ghana would have been far extended until the end of your days on earth. Unfortunately, Ghana, your motherland, my motherland and our motherland barres same to happen.



Mr. President, having had your attention to deliver my short message even as I also come into your home, respectfully, do take my letter as one without malice and unintended to undermine your personal conviction and judgement. Your wisdom is widespread for all to see. Your judgement, over the years have been nothing short of fair, firm and exemplary. Indeed, you're an embodiment of charismatic leadership, one envied by many including your strongest political opponent whose name I shy to mention.



But Mr. President, there is just one good old adage you probably forgot to engage in your selection of ministers who would be serving with you in your last years in office. It is, as the Elders say, "one good service deserves another term". Respectfully Mr. President, the patriotic dedication to duty and service to Ghana as displayed by Hon. Joe Ghartey in his capacity as Minister for Railway Development in your first term government is deserving enough for him to be reappointed to continue his good works in same ministry.



Please, do consider rescinding your decision on the appointment of another to man the railway development ministry. Hon. Joe Ghartey has distinguished himself enough in that ministry and by reason of same, if to be reappointed, should not be sent off from the very ministry he has well nurtured for a beautiful take-off into the transition stage.



Mr. President, as earlier said, I cannot think that I am wiser than my Elders. Just so, I cannot pretend to know better than you or have any reason to disprove your judgement. Whither soever it might be, it is not, as tradition is, out of order for the child to also make his recommendations especially in matters that affect or may likely have effect on him. In the short of it all Mr. President, my call is for you to reconsider bringing back Hon. Joe Ghartey to the railway development ministry. Thank you.