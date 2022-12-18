Opinions of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Columnist: Mel A. Pessey

It is with a heavy heart that I write this.



I don’t want to be in the shoes of Kobina Ansah. I would have broken down. I would have given up. I would have passed out.



Saturday was a big day for me. It was a big deal for me. Ten weeks of rehearsals. Skipping 6hrs of lectures every Saturday and Sunday just to make it for rehearsals. I was poised to give out my best. It was my debut stage play on a big platform like the National Theatre.



The day came and we were all ready to give out our best. Out of 13 scenes, we got to scene 7 and there was a total blackout. Lights out in a whole National Theatre. Our director contacted you and you said you had neither a generator nor a plant.



Dear National Theatre



There were lights all around except your premises. Even the smallest shops around had light. People started leaving the auditorium. You were even so relaxed in helping solve the issue. In no time, the auditorium was empty.



The second show was to commence at 7 pm. The lights came back after 2hrs and some minutes. I overheard people saying we intentionally disconnected the lights just so we don’t continue with the show in the sense that, there were lights all around and we claim we didn’t have lights.



To make it worse, I had friends streaming live from different countries.



Luckily, we didn’t let the mishap affect the second show.



Dear National Theatre of Ghana

Please say something.

Were we supposed to perform some ‘ritual’?