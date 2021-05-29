Dare not touch any of the Ghanaian Youth Freedom Fighters

Opinions of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The Ghanaian youth are rising up to defend their motherland from the hands of rogues selling Ghana to foreign nationals, principally the Chinese. They will not sit down for greedy and short-sighted politicians and traditional chiefs to sell the country to the Chinese for the citizens to end up slaves in their own country.



Our forefathers toiled a lot, wiping off beads of sweat from their foreheads and bodies, as well as sacrificing their lives or shedding their blood to obtain us our independence from the British white colonialists. Why should we sit down for our visionless politicians and chiefs to take us back into slavery under the hands of the heartless Chinese? No, we shall fight the native rogues!



Why should we sit down with our palms squeezed in-between our thighs while our traditional leaders sell our lands to the Chinese who end up destroying our water bodies, fertile and arable lands and virgin forests?



The Freedom Fighters made up of the youth, both boys and girls, will resist the chiefs by taking them on, treating them the way sense can be pumped into their obstinate heads. He who crosses the path of the irate freedom fighters led by Ohene David of Fire from Above and Twene Jonas will not be spared. They will come out bruised all over their integrity.



When I started taking on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over ten years ago, when he cunningly waded into the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute, imposed a puppet on Kumawu as their paramount chief, and then criminally appropriated hundreds of thousands of hectares of Kumawu stool lands to himself, many a Ghanaian did not understand me. I had started a fight on behalf of my suffering and poverty-stricken Kumawuman compatriots. I had started the freedom fight of course.



Was I not among the first Ghanaians to seriously take on Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the Ghanaian swindler of the 21st Century when he was first exposed by Kennedy Ohene Akompreko Agyapong (Hon), the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central region? Did I spare colluder Betty Mould-Iddrisu? No!



How I wish the now teeming youthful freedom fighters were around to give me a hand? I still count on them to rid Ghana of corrupt politicians and chiefs.



I appreciate the fact they are not partisan and criminals like Kevin Ekow Taylor and his ilk in the NDC party who only criticise NPP policies, programmes and personalities only for their political gain but not the collective interest of Ghanaians.



This lit fire by the freedom fighters will burn any obstructions littered in their way. I hope a strong warning is sent to all the rogue Ghanaian chiefs, including he who is criminally twisting the arms of Kumawuman citizens for his selfish gains and insatiable greed.



He who steps on the foot of any of the freedom fighters has stepped on the feet of all the freedom fighters and they will come after him/her in their multitude, both men and women.



As it was in Acts 16:9 – “That night Paul had a vision: A man from Macedonia in northern Greece was standing there, pleading with him, “Come over to Macedonia and help us!” so should it be with Kumawu. Freedom fighters, I plead with you to come to Kumawu to help us liberate ourselves from the roguish attitudes of Otumfuo and his cabal of Asanteman chiefs conspired against Kumawuman.



Long live the discerning Ghanaian youth. Long live the freedom fighters and their dreams. Long live Ohene David and Twene Jonas.



Aluta continua!