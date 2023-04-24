DMB capsules: It is possible with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Opinions of Monday, 24 April 2023

Columnist: Chief Obosu Mohammed

The present political and economic climate may not be as we envisaged. Observing adverse reactions from certain members of our society in response to our challenges and the seemingly endless stream of the unfavourable press, particularly from opposition elements seeking to leverage them for political gain is predictable. However, it is possible to maintain a steadfast belief and optimism regarding our nation's future, even during despondency.



Our challenging situation calls for leaders who can navigate the complexities of our socioeconomic problems and provide practical solutions to the underlying issues. We have an opportunity for a leadership that will take responsibility, and give hope and inspiration, which our country needs as we move forward.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is an extraordinary leader who brings hope and positivity to the current situation with his pristine character and situational leadership capabilities. He is incredibly competent and compassionate towards the people, which is truly unmatched.



Throughout history, we have repeatedly witnessed that progress is possible. In the not-so-distant past, we had a thriving economy until the Covid 19 pandemic and Ukraine and Russian conflict sparked global crises comparable to a force majeure. For example, in terms of macroeconomic management, there was a reduction in inflation from 15.4% in 2016 to 10.4% at the end of 2020, a reduction in average lending rates from 32% in 2016 to 21% in 2020, the lowest average exchange rate depreciation for any first-term government since 1992 at 7.3%, an increase in internal reserves from $6.1 billion in 2016 to 68.7 billion in 2020, and an upgrade in the sovereign credit rating from B- to B, among other economic benefits.



The Akufo Addo government implemented a comprehensive Free SHS program, which has substantially enhanced educational accessibility. This initiative is unprecedented in our nation's history and has the potential to provide our youth with a promising future. The implementation of the "One Village- One Dam" initiative, particularly for communities lacking access to water resources, as well as the "One Constituency-One Ambulance" policy, drone medical delivery, mobile money interoperability, a digital address, and various other social interventions, have been remarkable developments. It is possible to transform the narrative of our people into our shared dream and values.



While Dr. Bawumia's authority as Vice President is limited, he has shown that he is fully capable of leading the country should the occasion arise. He has made significant policy contributions to this government and the Bank of Ghana throughout his tenure. More crucially, the visionary Dr. Bawumia has taken on the challenge of fixing our broken systems by harnessing digitalization, a fundamental endeavor that is systematically bearing rewards and preparing us to be competitive among the comity of nations.



These are substantial strategic reforms brought about by the collective efforts of individuals who refused to accept the status quo and Dr. Bawumia is no exception. Reforms do not happen instantly; however, it starts with a belief that it is possible.



The road forward to improving the nation’s challenges will be complex and difficult. However, it is possible to create a better future for ourselves and future generations. It is possible to create a society that values education and innovation, provides a safety net for those in need, and respects diversity and inclusivity. It is possible to turn the economic fortunes around and create a stable, secure, and profound future.



The possibility of it being possible will require an unconventional leader who can think outside the box and look beyond the confines of our comfort zone, personal interests, and gain, and instead pursue the common good.



This leader will be able to sail our party and government through uncharted waters and to the shore by breaking the 8. With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's leadership, it is possible!