Cultivating hope: Ghana's Parliament acknowledged for passing the Narcotic Control Commission Bill: A boon for the economy and environment

Opinions of Friday, 21 July 2023

Columnist: Amb. Henry OSABUTEY

In a landmark decision that showcases Ghana's commitment to progress and economic resilience, Parliament's reevaluation and passage of the Narcotic Control Commission Bill after the Supreme Court's decision on Article 43 deserve commendation. This move recognizes the potential of industrial cannabis and its significant contribution to the Ghanaian economy, especially during these times of economic hardship.



By embracing the benefits of industrial cannabis, Ghana has the opportunity to alleviate financial burdens, reduce dependency on foreign loans, and unlock new avenues for growth. This article will highlight the importance of industrial cannabis, the positive impact it can have on Ghana's economy, and the potential opportunities it presents for investors and the youth, benefit to chiefs and land owners. The article also addressed some misconceptions of industrial cannabis and allay fears of Ghanaians on the dangers thereof.



Importance of industrial cannabis to Ghana's economy:





Industrial cannabis, also known as hemp, is a versatile plant with immense economic potential. It can be used in various industries, including textiles, construction materials, paper production, biofuels, and health and wellness products. By legalizing and regulating the cultivation, processing, and exportation of industrial cannabis, Ghana can tap into a multi-billion-dollar global industry and position itself as a key player.



Economic Advantages:



Job creation: The cultivation and processing of industrial cannabis will create new employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas where economic prospects are limited. This will help reduce unemployment rates and enhance social stability.



Export revenue: Ghana can leverage its fertile land and favorable climate to become a leading exporter of industrial cannabis products. This will generate substantial foreign exchange earnings, strengthen the national currency, and improve the balance of trade.



Alleviating financial burdens:



Reduced reliance on foreign loans:By harnessing the economic potential of industrial cannabis, Ghana can lessen its dependency on loans and financial assistance from international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This independence will allow the nation to pursue its development goals without the constraints of external conditionalities.



Increased tax revenue: The industrial cannabis industry, if properly regulated, can contribute significant tax revenue to the national coffers. These funds can be allocated towards infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and other vital sectors, improving the overall standard of living for Ghanaians.



The future of Ghana: Opportunities for investors and the youth:



Attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): With the passage of the Narcotic Control Commission Bill, Ghana becomes an attractive destination for foreign investors seeking to capitalize on the growing industrial cannabis market. The government should create a conducive environment for investment by offering incentives, streamlining regulations, and providing infrastructure support. This influx of FDI will stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and foster technological advancements.



Empowering the youth: The legalization of industrial cannabis provides a unique opportunity for Ghana's youth to actively participate in the emerging industry. The government should implement programs that offer training, mentorship, and entrepreneurial support to empower young Ghanaians to start their own cannabis-related ventures. By encouraging youth involvement, Ghana can cultivate a vibrant and innovative sector that drives economic transformation and social progress.



Impact of Industrial Cannabis on Depleted Soil and the Benefits for Chiefs and Land Owners:



Soil remediation: Industrial cannabis, particularly hemp, has shown great potential in soil remediation and restoration. Its deep roots help break up compacted soil, improve drainage, and prevent erosion. Additionally, hemp plants absorb heavy metals and contaminants from the soil, effectively detoxifying the land. By cultivating industrial cannabis, Ghana can address the issue of depleted soil caused by activities such as galamsey, restoring fertility and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.



Benefits for chiefs and land owners: Chiefs and land owners can benefit from the legalization of industrial cannabis in multiple ways:



Economic opportunities: By leasing land for cannabis cultivation, chiefs and land owners can generate income through rental fees, profit-sharing agreements, or direct involvement in the cannabis industry. This presents a chance for economic empowerment and community development.



Job creation: The establishment of cannabis farms and processing facilities provides employment opportunities for local communities. Chiefs and land owners can play a vital role in ensuring fair and equitable distribution of jobs among their people.



Royalties and taxes: Chiefs and land owners can negotiate royalties and taxes with cannabis companies operating on their lands. This revenue can be used for community projects, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Addressing misconceptions and alleviating fears:



Psychoactive misconception: One of the general misconceptions surrounding industrial cannabis is that all cannabis plants have psychoactive properties. However, industrial cannabis, specifically hemp varieties containing less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound), are primarily cultivated for industrial purposes. Emphasizing this distinction is crucial to allay fears and misconceptions among Ghanaians.



Economic diversification: Some individuals may be concerned about the association of cannabis with drug-related issues. However, it is important to emphasize that industrial cannabis is entirely different from recreational or illicit drug use. By legalizing and regulating industrial cannabis, Ghana can harness its economic potential while implementing robust control measures to prevent misuse or diversion to the illegal drug market.



Regulatory framework: To address fears and ensure a secure future, the Bill comes with a Legislative Instrument (LI) that establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework covering licensing, cultivation standards, quality control, security, and distribution channels. Strict monitoring, oversight, and compliance measures to ensure that the industry operates within legal boundaries and promotes responsible business practices.



Positive social impact: Industrial cannabis has demonstrated positive social impacts in various countries and economies, showcasing its potential for Ghana. Here are a few notable examples:



Canada: Since legalizing recreational and medical cannabis in 2018, Canada has experienced several positive social outcomes. These include:



Job creation: The cannabis industry has generated thousands of jobs across various sectors, including cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. This has helped reduce unemployment rates and provided opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds.



Social equity programs: Canada has implemented social equity programs to ensure that communities disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition have opportunities to participate in the industry. These programs aim to address historical injustices and promote inclusivity.



Tax revenue for public services: The taxation of cannabis sales has resulted in substantial revenue for public services, including healthcare, education, and drug education programs. These funds contribute to the overall welfare of Canadian society.



United States: Several U.S. states that have legalized industrial cannabis have witnessed positive social impacts:



Criminal justice reform: Legalization has led to a decrease in cannabis-related arrests, reducing the burden on the criminal justice system and helping to address racial disparities in drug-related arrests.



Social equity initiatives: Some states have implemented social equity programs to ensure that individuals disproportionately affected by cannabis prohibition have opportunities to enter the legal market. These programs provide resources, support, and access to capital for marginalized communities.



Health and wellness: Industrial cannabis legalization has facilitated access to medical cannabis for patients in need, improving their quality of life and offering alternative treatment options for various conditions.



Uruguay: Uruguay became the first country to fully legalize and regulate cannabis in 2013. Some positive social impacts observed include:



Crime reduction: Legalization has significantly reduced illegal cannabis trafficking and associated criminal activities, leading to improved public safety.



Public health and education: Legalization has allowed for regulated production, ensuring the availability of safer and standardized cannabis products. The government has implemented educational campaigns to inform citizens about responsible use and potential risks.



Tourism and economic growth: The cannabis industry has attracted international visitors, benefiting the tourism sector and generating economic growth. This, in turn, has created employment opportunities and increased tax revenue for public services.



These examples demonstrate how industrial cannabis legalization can have positive social impacts, ranging from job creation and criminal justice reform to public health and economic growth. By drawing inspiration from these success stories, Ghana can chart a similar path towards a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future.



Conclusion:



Ghana's Parliament deserves commendation for passing the Narcotic Control Commission Bill, recognizing the economic potential of industrial cannabis and the benefits it can bring to the nation during times of economic hardship. By embracing this emerging industry, Ghana can reduce reliance on foreign loans, stimulate job creation, increase tax revenue, and attract foreign investment. The future of Ghana holds immense promise, with the potential for the industrial cannabis sector to drive economic growth, empower the youth, and contribute to overall national development. It is crucial to appreciate the efforts of all the actors and front runners who have fought tirelessly to bring this bill into fruition, as their contributions pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future for Ghana.



The cultivation and utilization of industrial cannabis in Ghana have the potential to rejuvenate depleted soils, provide economic opportunities for chiefs and land owners, and contribute to the country's overall development. By addressing misconceptions, implementing robust regulations, and ensuring the involvement of local communities, Ghana can build a thriving and sustainable industrial cannabis industry that benefits all stakeholders. With a clear focus on responsible cultivation, economic diversification, and social development, Ghana can confidently embrace the future and reap the rewards of a well-regulated industrial cannabis sector with a THC content of 0.3% or less.