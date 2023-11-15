Crisis resolution appeal: A call for national leadership intervention in Kintampo's peace dilemma

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Columnist: Emmanuel Dapaah Ntabaneejue

I hereby appeal to His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana, as well as Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security, the National House of Chiefs, the National Peace Council, the National Chief Imam, the Christian Council, the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council, and the Kintampo North and South Municipal Security Council, along with other security entities within the Republic of Ghana, to intervene in the ongoing disturbances in Kintampo.



It is essential to bring about a peaceful and equitable resolution to the escalating provocations and potentially fatal counter-reactions.



Peace stands as a cornerstone in the developmental aspirations of any community or state. In light of the conflict between two tribal groups in Kintampo, concerns have arisen regarding potential bias within the Ghana Police Service in apprehending those responsible.



Numerous genuine concerns, often formally reported to the Municipal Police Station, have not resulted in the necessary actions to mitigate tensions or address the reported issues with the appropriate diligence. We implore the deployed Security Operatives to ensure impartiality in executing their duties to restore peace.



The atmosphere in Kintampo is highly charged, and any perception of partiality by state actors involved in this conflict would be detrimental to the ongoing peace process. I urge all parties engaged in these conflicts to adhere to the established peace resolutions in Techiman by the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council/Regional Security Council. It is paramount that they refrain from engaging in provocative acts, and I believe that Kintampo can resolve this matter through peaceful dialogue, devoid of arms and ammunition.



Together, let us strive to construct a more robust and resilient Kintampo, where each community can enjoy their rightful share of the land, as bequeathed to them by their ancestors.