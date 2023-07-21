Credibility matters: Alan Kyerematen's credibility making delegates fall in love with his message

Opinions of Friday, 21 July 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

The NPP presidential primary campaign is really heating up, as the aspirants crisscross the country to engage with delegates. So far, in the campaign, Alan Kyerematen, the obvious frontrunner, is the only aspirant who has put forward a concrete plan for the betterment of the lives of party executives, and calls them "party workers”.



He calls them party workers because he believes they will have to be paid for the work they do for the party. He believes that if we really want the party executives to work hard to ensure continuous stay in power, then they would have to be paid. To quote him, “How do we expect our party executives at the

grassroots to mobilise people from their vicinities when they themselves have nothing to show as executives of the party”.



According to the former Trade and Industry Minister, whose name has become synonymous to 1D1F, Ghana’s Automotive Industry Development, and AfCFTA, the party executives should not just be seen as delegates who are only "respected and cared for", when there are primaries or elections to be contested in

the party.



In his meeting with the delegates, he makes the point to them that when power is won, majority of party executives, particularly those at the grassroots, would not have the opportunity to be appointed as ministers, ambassadors, CEOs, MCEs, or DCEs in their life time.



He, therefore, makes the case for them that it is absolutely unfair that after fighting so hard for the party to win power, only a few people at the top are usually given the opportunity to enjoy the fruits of their labour, while the majority who usually do the “donkey work” are left to wallow in neglect and misery.



According to Alan Kyerematen, paying party executives for their labour is the least the party can do to compensate for their toils, sweat, and efforts. He says without them, the party wouldn’t have been where it is today, but unfortunately, most of them don’t have anything to show for their efforts.



As he goes round to meet the delegates, he has been telling them he has a well-thought-out formula that would guarantee monthly salary for the workers of the party from the polling station executives to constituency officers. He makes it clear that he wouldn’t use government money to pay party workers.



He explains that through his Constituency Business Ventures concept and other initiatives he would introduce, he would position the party to be very resourceful and financially sound to pay its workers.



One thing that excites most of the delegates about Alan Kyerematen’s promise of paying them is the fact that the sumptuous promise is backed by his impeccable credibility and integrity. They have no doubt about his ability to deliver on such important promise.



In the Ho Constituency, for instance, when I asked a group of jubilant 8 delegates whether they believe Alan Kyerematen would deliver on his promise to pay them, one of them had this to say: “ Hon. Alan Kyerematen has credibility, so we believe him. Since we got know him in politics, he hasn’t told a lie

before?”



Again, in the Kpando Constituency, one old man, who introduced himself as Efo Mawuli, said he owes it a duty to the party to vote for Alan Kyerematen, regardless of the promise because the party needs him at this crucial time to lead the party to break the 8.



It’s indeed Alan Kyerematen’s time. The chorus “It’s Alans time” echoes louder and louder wherever he has been. It is now becoming clearer who the next leader of our great party is.