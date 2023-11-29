Countdown to choice: Ghana's 2024 general election

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Columnist: Ms. Emmanuella Amoako Kwatia

As the calendar inches closer to December 7, 2024, the nation finds itself at a crossroads of political significance. The impending ballot not only decides the next chapter in Ghana’s political story but also sparks reflections on a voting history deeply entrenched in the dynamic interplay between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Amidst the familiar electoral plot, there is a growing anticipation of the possibility of a third force emerging to challenge the established order. Hence, Ghanaians are faced with the imperative decision to choose who to run the administration of the country.



Voting trend:



The voting trend in Ghana from 1992 to 2020 has constantly and consistently alternated between NPP and NDC. The winning presidential candidates “i.e.” Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, H.E Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, H.E John Dramani Mahama and H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, have all been from either NPP or NDC. It is quite clear that these political parties know the affairs of the state like the back of their palms. Under their regimes, Ghana has witnessed different levels of democratic leadership, development, resource management, corruption, and economic hardship.



Contributions of the NPP and NDC:



Looking at the voting trend, the power struggle has always been between NPP and NDC. These political parties have undisputedly made significant contributions to Ghana’s progression in terms of democracy and development. Their political ideologies have brought the country this far. In 31 years of handing over governmental rule to these political factions, some of their outstanding impacts range from introducing the country to a deep-rooted democratic rule, the national health insurance scheme, improvement in the transport system, the famous E-blocks for schools, the telecommunication and registration towers, the cape coast stadium, free SHS, improved water system, roads, rehabilitated railways, and so on.



Minority parties:



Notwithstanding the existence and influence of the legendary parties, some individuals felt the need to change the narrative and perhaps that is how the minority parties evolved. It may seem that these parties have no voice but they do well to share their opinions on government policies and even suggest alternatives. Unfortunately, minorities are not given enough media visibility to share in detail their policies with the citizenry. They are mostly ‘heard of’ during the election year, unlike the NPP and NDC who discuss their policies daily with the people.



A third force:



Recently, the topic of the potential emergence of a third political force in the 2024 election has popped up. The declaration of Alan Kyerematen's independent candidacy and the anonymous billboard pictures of the ‘new force’ have sparked several conversations as to whether a third force would be able to survive and compete with the longstanding NPP and NDC. Analysing Ghana’s political history, it would be difficult for a third force to claim power unless they manage to change the mindset of the people and convince them to vote in their favor. There is a popular saying that life is full of surprises and so one can never tell what the future holds for them.



Voter influence:



In the famous 2012 Presidential Election Petition: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia & Obetsebi-Lamptey (No.4) v. Mahama, Electoral Commission & National Democratic Congress (No.4) [2013] SCGLR, Gbadgebe JSC opined that the constitutional provisions on the electoral processes are premised on the right to vote according to one’s choice, which is a fundamental pillar of our constitutional democracy. Voting for a particular candidate is a result of several factors. From party policy to being a staunch member and voting based on the intensity of economic hardship, electorates have the responsibility of entrusting our lives into the hands of fellow human beings. As to whether we make the right choice, it is for us to ponder.



Conclusion:



In the forthcoming election, Ghanaians are preparing to exercise their right to vote under Article 42 of the 1992 constitution. The choices ahead and the collective ballots will determine the country’s path to stagnant or progressive development. Will Ghana sculpt its future or mold it from the echoes of its past? A food for thought!